Letterkenny jockey claims first win under rules

Brandon Wilkie (left) with fellow Letterkenny jockey Dylan Browne-McMonagle
A young Letterkenny jockey won his first race under rules on Monday afternoon.
Brandon Wilkie won the Racing To School Apprentice Handicap at Catterick.
On Parys Mountain, a 3/1 chance trained by Tim Easterby, Wilkie had three-quarter of a length to spare.
Wilkie and Parys Mountain held off Chookie Dunedin, the pre-race 15/8 favourite under Ryan Sexton.
Wilkie has been riding as an apprentice at Tim Easterby Racing in York since January when debuting at Newcastle.
