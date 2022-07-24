Search

24 Jul 2022

Friday night delight for Orr and Browne-McMonagle

Rathmullan jockey Orr won twice at York with Letterkenny's Browne-McMonagle victorious at Cork

Oisin Orr

Oisin Orr

Donegal jockeys Oisin Orr and Dylan Browne-McMonagle had fine outings in the saddle on Friday evening.

Oisin Orr recorded two wins on Friday for Richard Fahey at York.

First, he won the Tomahawk Steakhouses Handicap on the 17/2 shot International Girl. Orr had two lengths of a winning margin on Good Earth, also sent off at 17/2.

Orr made a move a furlong from home and ran well to take the win.

On the 13/8 favourite, Spirit Dancer, Orr also won the Gallop Racing Handicap. After being shaken up by Orr, Spirit Dancer won from 4/1 chance What’s The Story.

At Cork, Browne-McMonagle won the Declan Nurney Plays Live After Racing Median Auction Race.

On the Joseph O’Brien-trained Good Heavens, Browne-McMonagle won handsomely. The 4/7 favourite never looked in doubt, winning easily, with over four lengths to spare by the end.

Those victories came after Martin Harley guided Adelisa, the 4/9 favourite, to the win in Wednesday’s Download The At The Races App Handicap at Lingfield.

