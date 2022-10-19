Mark English and Boyce nominated for national awards

Brendan Boyce (left) and Mark English. Photos: Sportsfile
Finn Valley AC duo Mark English and Brendan Boyce have been nominated for awards at the 2022 National Athletics Awards.
English is shortlisted for track and field athlete of the year while Boyce has received a nomination for endurance athlete of the year.
At the European Athletics Championships in Munich, English won the 800m bronze medal.
English clocked 1:45.19 to get a place on the podium.
At the World Championships in Oregon, English set the fastest Championship 800m ever by an Irish athlete when running 1:44.76 - a time that was only 0.05 seconds off his own Irish record, set last summer when qualifying for the Olympic Games.
Boyce finished 10th in the 35k race walk in Munich and 25th in the same event at the World Championships.
This year’s National Athletics Awards take place o Wednesday, November 23, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry.
Downings club members with Ulster Council President Ciaran McLaughlin and Donegal GAA Chairperson Mick McGrath.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.