19 Oct 2022

Mark English and Boyce nominated for national awards

After excellent seasons in 2022, Mark English - a European bronze medalist - and Brendan Boyce have been shortlisted for National Athletics Awards

Brendan Boyce (left) and Mark English. Photos: Sportsfile

Reporter:

Chris McNulty

19 Oct 2022 3:35 PM

Finn Valley AC duo Mark English and Brendan Boyce have been nominated for awards at the 2022 National Athletics Awards.

English is shortlisted for track and field athlete of the year while Boyce has received a nomination for endurance athlete of the year.

At the European Athletics Championships in Munich, English won the 800m bronze medal.

English clocked 1:45.19 to get a place on the podium.

At the World Championships in Oregon, English set the fastest Championship 800m ever by an Irish athlete when running 1:44.76 - a time that was only 0.05 seconds off his own Irish record, set last summer when qualifying for the Olympic Games.

Boyce finished 10th in the 35k race walk in Munich and 25th in the same event at the World Championships.

This year’s National Athletics Awards take place o Wednesday, November 23, at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Santry.

