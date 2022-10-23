Fast and Furey-ous: Jordan Furey takes title in Portsmouth

Jordan Furey took the fight at short notice, but wasted no time in securing the Shock N Awe UK welterweight title.

Furey didn’t even need to go the first round to defeat Connor Tymon on Saturday night.

The Letterkenny mixed martial artist won by a first round submission at the Guildhall in Portsmouth.

Before a raucous crowd, Furey - who agreed to the bout just ten days out - showed his worth at the Shock N’ Awe 33 show.

Furey’s win saw him collect the welterweight belt ad move to 9-2 as an amateur with Tymon dropping to 4-2.

The 23-year-old Furey trains out of the Straight Blast Gym in Dublin, the home of UFC kingpin Conor McGregor with Moville professional Darragh Kelly also a stablemate.

Furey represented Ireland in the MMA Super Cup in Bahrain in March.

There, he lost out to Magomed Isaev in their welterweight bout, but recorded wins over Israel Salcido and Mitch Kelly at Khalifa Sports City. Ireland were runners-up in the competition.