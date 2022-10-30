Twins lead the way as Finn Valley AC rejoice at Mullaghderg

Twins Molly and Katie Gallagher led the charge as Finn Valley under-11 girls claimed one of five team titles won by the club at Saturday’s Donegal uneven ages cross country championships.

The Gallagher twins, pupils at Scoil Náisiúnta, An Choimin, ran a 1-2 with Molly taking the individual gold and Katie following up for silver,

Backed up by Caoimhe McElhinney in third and the sixth-placed Jasmine Barrett-Doherty, they guided Finn Valley AC to under-11 girls team gold at Mullaghderg.

The host club, Rosses AC, won the boys under-13 crown. Tristan Green and Jack McElroy were first and second and they were aided by Evan Ward in fourth and Eli Duffy in 12th. Mark Alexander of Finn Valley left with the individual bronze.

Rosses AC under-13s

Finn Valley AC had a clean sweep in the under-13 girls race. The sums were easy totted with Niamh McGlinchey, Darcie Clarke, Saorla Gilligan and Andrea Reid the first four across the line.

Anna Russell and Emma Bonar won gold and silver to take Letterkenny AC to the under-15 girls title. Cara McGonagle in fourth and Ella Kelly in 13th also scored, while the individual bronze was won by Rosses AC’s Faela Houston.

Cranford AC won the under-11 boys crown with Mathew Giles (2), Ben McGee (5), Roan Ladley (6) and Charlie Rogers (8) scoring. Dylan Temple of Finn Valley was the gold medalist with Darragh Coyle of Letterkenny AC collecting bronze.

Odhran McBreaty was an impressive winner of the boys under-15 race and his run led Finn Valley to another team gold. McBrearty was backed up by Conor Gallagher, Paraic McGettigan and Brian Lyons, who were fourth, fifth and sixth. Letterkenny AC duo Rohan McMenamin and Daragh Naughton took silver and bronze.

While Sally McMenamin of Finn Valley won the girls under-17 race it was Letterkenny AC who earned the team spoils with Sophia Ward second, Lucy Toner sixth and Maria Fleming ninth.

Cranford AC’s Miah Fletcher was the under-17 bronze medalist.

Her club-mate Caolan McFadden won the under-17 boys race with the next four finishers - Philip McGee, Mark Galvin, Kieran McFeely and Caolan Spratt - ensuring that Letterkenny AC won the team prize.

The under-9 team races were won by Finn Valley AC.

Ellen Rose Carlin and Eimear May were second and third in the under-9 girls race, which was won by Eve Nic Giolla Bhain of Letterkenny AC. Fia McNulty was fifth and Millie Donnell sixth to take the team honours to Finn Valley.

Shay McHugh of Finn Valley AC won the under-9 boys race and was joined by Peter Gallagher (5th), Lucas Lindsay (6th) and William McGlinchey (8th) on the winning team.

Killybegs’ Conor Cunningham and Letterkenny AC’s Noah McGlynn were second and third in the under-9 boys race.