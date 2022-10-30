In Pictures: Letterkenny's fabulously ghoulish Halloween Parade

PHOTOS: Clive Wasson
Letterkenny Main Street was transformed into a colourful scene of ghosts, ghouls, scary costumes and some wonderful fancy dress ideas as the town hosted a fabulous Halloween parade on Saturday.
Organised by Letterkenny Chamber of Commerce, the event was a brilliant success and even though the rain threatened to dampen the mood earlier in the day, there was a great turn-out with so many people, young and old, getting into the Halloween spirit.
Letterkenny CDP organised a monster bash and Pinehill Studios paraded down the street and thanks to the contribution of the local businesses, the children were able to enjoy a fantastic trick or treat trail.
See our selection of pics from Clive Wasson featuring some of those who got dressed up for the occasion
