In Pictures: Stranorlar and Ballybofey Elite Livestock Mart

Photos by Clive Wasson
Tommy McNamee and Pearse McNamee with the calf which was owned by Pearse McNamee Snr. Photo by Clive Wasson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.