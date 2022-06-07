Search

12 Jun 2022

Former Premier League player accused of using mobile phone at the wheel

Former Premier League player accused of using mobile phone at the wheel

Former Premier League player and football pundit Jermaine Jenas is being prosecuted after allegedly being caught using his mobile phone at the wheel.

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Jun 2022 1:41 PM

Former Premier League player and football pundit Jermaine Jenas is being prosecuted after allegedly being caught using his mobile phone at the wheel.

The ex-Spurs and England midfielder, 39, was said to be driving a black Range Rover in Stanmore, north London, at the time of the alleged offence on the afternoon of October 14 last year.

Television presenter Jenas is being prosecuted under the single justice procedure and the case is due to be dealt with behind closed doors at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

Jenas, from Borehamwood, Hertfordshire, allegedly drove in Marsh Lane “when he was at the time using an interactive communications device, namely handheld mobile device”, according to court papers.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Gallery:

Moville Community College pupils performing 'It's A Hard Knock Life' in St Eugene's Hall

Multimedia

Gallery:

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media