Arsenal complete signing of Manchester City striker

Gabriel Jesus says he was a fan of Arsenal as a boy because of Thierry Henry and will now follow in the Frenchman’s footsteps after joining the club from Manchester City.

The Brazil international has also been reunited with Mikel Arteta, who spent more than three years as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at City before taking the manager’s job at the Emirates Stadium.

Jesus, 25, is believed to have signed a five-year contract in a reported £45million deal, having left City after scoring 95 goals in 236 appearances and winning the Premier League four times, EFL Cup three times and the FA Cup.

Gabriel Jesus 9 ⚪️ Seeing his new shirt for the first time £5 from every shirt you buy through us goes to The Arsenal Foundation ❤️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 4, 2022

“I followed Arsenal when I was young because of Henry,” he told arsenal.com.

“Obviously I didn’t follow too many European teams, but when I saw some of the players that played here, I was like “Wow, this club is big”.

“I’m so happy to sign for this big club. Since day one when I knew I could come to play for Arsenal, I was happy. I know the staff, I know some players, the Brazilian ones. I know there are a lot of top players.”

Jesus hopes his relationship with Arteta will help him improve further.

“We spoke a couple of times about the club, the players, the project and the future,” he added.

“I believe 100 per cent in Mikel. I had a very good time with him before, he’s a very good guy and a very good coach as well.

“He helped me a lot. We would always stick together after the training sessions and do some finishing or something.

“He’s a very intelligent guy and was an amazing player, so if he knows something he can teach me or the young players.”

Following the departure of Alexandre Lacazette after the expiry of his contract, Arsenal needed reinforcements up front and Arteta knew the man he wanted to come in.

Thanks Man City and all the people who made this club my life for all these years. Time to live a new dream! Thanks @mancity pic.twitter.com/c0jzYa0qw1 — Gabriel Jesus (@gabrieljesus9) July 4, 2022

“I’m very excited. The club has done a tremendous job to recruit a player of this stature,” said the Gunners boss.

“I know Gabriel personally very well, and we all know him well from his time in the Premier League and being really successful here.

“This is a position that’s been on our radar for a long time now and we have managed to get a player that we all wanted, so I’m really happy.”