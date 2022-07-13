Premier League star set for Barcelona switch

Leeds United player Raphinha looks set for a €58 million move to Spanish giants Barcelona.
The skilful winger, who helped Jesse Marsch's side survive Premier League relegation last season, contributed 17 goals in the English top-flight over two campaigns.
The 25-year-old is expected to undergo a medical in Barcelona ahead of his proposed move - a five-year deal which could rise to more than €67 million with add-ons.
Raphinha to Barcelona, here we go! Full agreement reached with Leeds after today’s bid accepted: €58m fixed fee plus add-ons up to total €67m package. #FCB— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 12, 2022
Raphinha only wanted Barça since February and he’s set to sign until June 2027, time for documents and contracts. pic.twitter.com/JtLXCXa03e
The Brazilian, who joined Leeds from Stade Rennais in 2020, made his international debut in 2021 and has scored three goals in nine appearances.
