Premier League Guide: Here's all the fixtures live on TV this weekend

The third weekend of the Premier League is upon us and there are some tasty ties to be played over the next few days.

Premier League fixtures live on TV this weekend (August 20-22):

SATURDAY, AUGUST 20

Tottenham Hotspur and Wolves kick off the weekend's action at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Watch the game live on: BT Sport at 12.30pm

Everton entertain Nottingham Forest in the afternoon fixture at Goodison Park.

Watch the game live on: Premier Sports at 3pm

Arsenal can make it three wins from three when they travel to Bournemouth to take on the Cherries at the Vitality Stadium.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 5.30pm

SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

Leeds and Chelsea contest Sunday's opening Premier League game at Elland Road.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 2pm

Manchester City can maintain their strong start to the campaign when they come up against Newcastle at St. James' Park.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 4.30pm

MONDAY, AUGUST 22

The biggest Premier League fixture over the next few days is between Manchester United and Liverpool at Old Trafford. Both sides are still seeking their first win of the season.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 8pm