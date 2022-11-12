Search

13 Nov 2022

Premier League Guide: Here's all the fixtures live on TV this weekend (November 12 & 13)

Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

12 Nov 2022 10:25 AM

Premier League action continues this weekend! Check out some of the fixtures live on television over the next two days below!

Premier League fixtures live on TV this weekend (November 12-13):

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 12

Premier League champions Man City host Brentford in today's early fixture.

Watch the game live on: BT Sport at 12.30pm

Spurs take on Leeds in today's afternoon game.

Watch the game live on: Premier Sports at 3pm

Newcastle entertain Chelsea in the first evening game of the weekend.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 5.30pm

Wolves welcome Arsenal to Molineux for today's late game.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 7.45pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 13

Brighton and Aston Villa contest Sunday's opening game.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 2pm

The weekend's last televised fixture sees Man United travel to Fulham.

Watch the game live on: Sky Sports at 4.30pm

