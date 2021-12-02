Search

02 Dec 2021

Four-bedroom detached home in Castlefin going under the virtual hammer with AMV of €80,000

A four-bedroom detached property set on approximately 0.42 acres will is expected to go under the hammer during an online auction on Thursday, December 16 at 12 with an advised minimum value (AMV) or guideprice of €80,000. 

The property is described as being presented in good condition throughout. No one is living in the residence, at present.  Internally, accommodation briefly comprises entrance hall, lounge, kitchen / dining area, w.c, four bedrooms master ensuite and family bathroom.

Click here for further information. You can also contact BRG auctions on 01 447 5117.

