Search

09 Dec 2021

Two bedroom end of terrace house in Bundoran to go under the virtual hammer with a guideprice (AMV) of €40,000

Two bedroom end of terrace house in Bundoran to go under the virtual hammer with a guideprice of €40,000

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.ie

A two-bedroom, end of terrace house located just 400 metres from Bundoran’s local beaches and the town centre, will go to auction later this month. 

Number 16 St Bridget's Terrace, Bundoran, has huge potential as a fixer upper for a builder or self-renovator to transform to their own taste, and will go to auction with Youbid.ie on December 16 next with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €42,000.

The property is located on a large site with a good range of sheds and outbuildings at the rear – it also has the advantage of a back road entrance to the rear of the property.

Five-bedroom residence with stylish features is for sale

High ceilings, ensuite bedrooms and situated on a one-acre elevated site

Number 16 would make an excellent permanent or holiday residence for anybody who wants to get to the beautiful seaside resort of Bundoran.

Youbid.ie’s most recent auction on November 25 saw 93% of properties sold with average prices 17% above reserves.

All properties for the auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.

Spacious five-bedroom home has many attractive features to enjoy

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2021 Iconic Media