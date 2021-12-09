Two bedroom end of terrace house in Bundoran to go under the virtual hammer with a guideprice (AMV) of €40,000

A two-bedroom, end of terrace house located just 400 metres from Bundoran’s local beaches and the town centre, will go to auction later this month.

Number 16 St Bridget's Terrace, Bundoran, has huge potential as a fixer upper for a builder or self-renovator to transform to their own taste, and will go to auction with Youbid.ie on December 16 next with an advised minimum value (AMV) of €42,000.

The property is located on a large site with a good range of sheds and outbuildings at the rear – it also has the advantage of a back road entrance to the rear of the property.

Number 16 would make an excellent permanent or holiday residence for anybody who wants to get to the beautiful seaside resort of Bundoran.

Youbid.ie’s most recent auction on November 25 saw 93% of properties sold with average prices 17% above reserves.

All properties for the auction are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979. Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.