Adorable Alder cottage where you can lean over the half door and draw water from a well

Alder Cottage is a charming traditional stone-built cottage dating back to the 1880's. It is situated in the picturesque area of Derrora on the outskirts of Churchill and has come onto the market with an asking price of €175,000.

The cottage has been lovingly maintained, modernised and renovated in recent years and residents will have views spanning the surrounding countryside.

Accommodation comprises of an open-plan kitchen and living and dining room area in the centre of the cottage. The cottage has two large double bedrooms on each side of the living area. Each bedroom has its own private ensuite facilities. One of the bedrooms allows direct access to the external deck through double doors, a perfect spot to enjoy morning coffee and homemade scones.

The cottage has a separate utility area which houses the hot water tank and water filtration system and is also plumbed for a washing machine and dryer. The cottage is enclosed with a timber fence and there is plenty of car parking space on the stone driveway. Adjacent to the cottage there is a side garden which is covered in trees giving plenty of shelter to the house but could be landscaped providing a larger garden.

Please read all terms and conditions on daft.ie relating to the conditions and sale of this property.