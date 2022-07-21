House with sauna situated on forty-two acre sites comes onto market in Laghey 

An eleven-bedroom house with sauna situated on forty-two acre sites has come onto market in Laghey.
The property which was formerly known as Moorland Guest Accommodation house is located at Ballynakillew Mountain and has 8 ensuite rooms.
Please go to daft.ie for details and anyone interested in the property should contact the agent Keith Anderson for proper and recommended guidance. To arrange an appointment for viewing at 074 97 22888.
The house is for sale by private treaty at a guide price of €495,000.
