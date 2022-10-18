Distinctively designed home has snooker room, sauna and outdoor hot tub 

A distinctively designed home which has a snooker room, sauna and outdoor hot tub has come onto the market in the Burt area.
The residence which has 4 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms is surrounded by decking outside.
The house occupies a private and elevated site of around one acre. The immensely appealing home was built around 2000. The imaginative design optimises the wonderful site enjoying fine lough and country views from the principal rooms. The original interior is bright spacious and uplifting.
The home has a lower ground floor snooker room with a full size snooker table included.
Large windows to the home makes maximum use of light. The home is spacious bright and uplifting. Residents will enjoy Panoramic views of Lough Swilly and the surrounding countryside.
Price on application.
For more information, proper guidance and direction please call Brendan McGee of Franklins on 074 91 88000. You can also visit daft.ie where you can view a video and see more photographs.
