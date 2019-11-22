Deaths in Donegal for Friday, November 22

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Willie Byrne, 191 Castleview, Dunkineely

- Mick Moss, formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Harry McMullan, 158 Templegrove, Derry, formerly Kildrum, Killea

- Eddie Mc Garvey formerly of Gortnavern, Kilmacrennan

- Mary McGinty, née Curran, Glenmaquin Lower, Letterkenny

- Mary Connaghan, Five Points, Killybegs

- Kathleen Kelly, Ballymagan, Buncrana

- Gerard, known as Gerry, Gallagher, Raheny, Dublin 5

- James Barney Rodgers, Mullaghderg Bank, Kincasslagh

- Mary (known as Cissie) McGonigle, Corlea, Ballyshannon

- Mary Harley, (née Crossan), Curraghleas, Letterkenny

- Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry

- Annie Gallagher, (née McDaid), formerly of Kirkneedy, Letterkenny

Margaret (Martha) McFadden (née Calhame) Annagry

The death has occurred of Margaret (Martha) McFadden (née Calhame) Annagry. Reposing at her late residence from with Rosary on Thursday evening at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday, November 22, at 12 noon in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm till 11am.

House private on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Aras, Gweedore and Dungloe Community Hospital.

Willie Byrne, 191 Castleview, Dunkineely

The death has taken place Willie Byrne, 191 Castleview, Dunkineely.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in the Church of St Joseph and St Conal, Bruckless, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mick Moss, formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred in Harrow, England of Mick Moss, formerly of Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon.

Mick’s remains will repose at the home of his brother and sister-in-law, Eamon and Patricia Moss, Lismulladuff, Crossroads, Killygordon from 7pm on Friday, November 22.

Funeral from their home on Sunday, November 24 at 12.20pm for Mass at 1pm in St. Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to The British Lung Foundation c/o any family member.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Harry McMullan, 158 Templegrove, Derry, formerly Kildrum, Killea

The death has occurred of Harry McMullan, 158 Templegrove, Derry, formerly Kildrum, Killea.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Saturday, November 23, at 10am at The Holy Family Church, Ballymagroarty, Derry, followed by interment in Newtowncunningham.

House private please from 10pm to 10am except on the morning of the funeral.

Eddie Mc Garvey formerly of Gortnavern, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place in Lincolnshire, England of Eddie Mc Garvey formerly of Gortnavern, Kilmacrennan.

Burial of ashes in the family plot will take place after 11 o’clock Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan on Sunday morning, November 24.

Mary McGinty, née Curran, Glenmaquin Lower, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mary McGinty, née Curran, Glenmaquin Lower, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10am going to Mary’s Church, Convoy for 11am. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the old cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm till 11am.

Flowers welcome.

Mary Connaghan, Five Points, Killybegs

The death has occured of Mary Connaghan, Five Points, Killybegs.

Remains are reposing at her residence. Removal on Saturday November 23 at 10.30am to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs for 11am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

House Private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Branch of Alzheimer’s Society of Ireland c/o any family member or Mc Brearty Funeral Directors.

Kathleen Kelly, Ballymagan, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her home of Kathleen Kelly, Ballymagan, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Saturday, November 23 leaving her home at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill

for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Irish Stroke Foundation c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Gerard, known as Gerry, Gallagher, Raheny, Dublin 5

The death has taken place of Gerard, known as Gerry, Gallagher, Raheny, Dublin 5, late of Ballyweel, Donegal town.

Reposing at his family home at Raheny.

Funeral Mass on Friday at St Monica’s Church, Edenmore Crescent, Raheny, at 10am, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland or St Francis Hospice, Raheny, Dublin.



James Barney Rodgers, Mullaghderg Bank, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of James Barney Rodgers, Mullaghderg Bank, Kincasslagh.

Funeral Mass on Friday, 11am, at St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Mary (known as Cissie) McGonigle, Corlea, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Mary (known as Cissie) McGonigle, Corlea, Ballyshannon.

House private to family only on Friday morning. Funeral Mass on Friday in St. Patrick’s Church, Belleek at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only; donations in lieu if desired to the Sheil Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Peter Carty, funeral director, Garrison, Co Fermanagh.

Mary Harley, (née Crossan), Curraghleas, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Mary Harley, (née Crossan), Curraghleas, Letterkenny.

Her remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there today, Friday, November 22 at 10.15am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 11am Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the National Council for the Blind c/o any family member.

Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry

The death has taken place on October 31 in Washington DC of Denis Clarke, Killybegs and Derry aged 66.

Beloved husband of Barbara and father of Leo. Son of the late doctors, Ronnie and Anne Clarke. Predeceased by his brother, Ronan.

Deeply missed by his brother, Michael, and his sisters, Marie and Karen, brothers-in-law, Alan and Colin, sisters-in-law, Marianne and Colette, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Memorial Service on Saturday, November 23, at 2pm at St Alban’s Church, 3001 Wisconsin Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20016, USA. No flowers please. Donations, if desired, in memory of Denis to DoctorsWithoutBorders.org.

Annie Gallagher, (née McDaid), formerly of Kikneedy, Letterkenny

The death of Annie Gallagher, (née McDaid), formerly of Kirkneedy, Letterkenny, has occurred in Scotland.

Annie was with her family when she passed away.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.