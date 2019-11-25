Deaths for Donegal, Monday morning, November 25

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

- Paddy Carr, Rose Cottage, Mount Southwell, Letterkenny

- Baby Willow Rodgers, Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh

- Hugh Anthony McElhinney, Cooley, Moville

- Brian Gately, Carolina, Buncrana

- Peggy Houston, Bunawillin, Upper Keadue

- Charles Kearney, Port Glasgow, Scotland

- Elizabeth (Bella) McMahon, 3 St Columba’s Avenue, Buncrana

Paddy Carr, Rose Cottage, Mount Southwell, Letterkenny

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Saturday, November 23, of Paddy Carr, Rose Cottage, Mount Southwell, Letterkenny.

Paddy’s remains will repose at his late residence today, Monday, November 25, from 10am until 10pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 26, at 12 noon in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c\o any family member.



Baby Willow Rodgers, Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh

The death has taken place of baby Willow Rodgers, Mullaghduff, Kincasslagh.

Mass of the Angels will take place in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry today, Monday November 24, at 10am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan.



Hugh Anthony McElhinney, Cooley, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh Anthony McElhinney, Cooley, Moville.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, November 26 at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only or if desired donations to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Liam Collins, funeral director (087) 2498407.

Brian Gately, Carolina, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Nazareth House, Fahan of Brian Gately, Carolina, Buncrana.

His remains will repose at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana from 7-9 pm today, Monday, November 25

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church Cockhill for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only donations if desired to Nazareth House, Fahan.

Peggy Houston, Bunawillin, Upper Keadue

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peggy Houston, Bunawillin, Upper Keadue.

Funeral today at St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh, at 11am. Burial afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Charles Kearney, Port Glasgow, Scotland

The death has taken place in Port Glasgow, Scotland, of Charles Kearney.

Removal from Collins’ funeral premises, Culdaff, yesterday, Sunday, November 24 to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, Moville, at 6pm.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Monday, November 25, at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.



Elizabeth (Bella) McMahon, 3 St Columba’s Avenue, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Elizabeth (Bella) McMahon, 3 St Columba’s Avenue, Buncrana.

Funeral today, Monday morning, November 25, leaving her home at 9.30am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for Requiem Mass at 10am.

Interment immediately afterwards in St Mary’s Cemetery, Cockhill.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Buncrana Community Hospital and The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy funeral directors.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.