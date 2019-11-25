Deaths for Donegal, Monday evening, November 25

The Donegal Democrat has been informed of the following deaths:

Breege Gallagher, (née Carr), Creevy, Lisacul, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Ardara, Donegal

The death has occurred peacefully, of Breege Gallagher, (née Carr), Creevy, Lisacul, Castlerea, Roscommon / Ballaghaderreen, Roscommon / Ardara, Donegal.

Sadly missed and remembered with love by her loving family, husband Martin (Mattie), sons Martin and Terry, brother Paddy, sisters Dolly and Carmel, daughter-in-law Georgina, son-in-law Davide, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Breege will repose in The Sharkey Funeral Home, Ballaghaderreen on Tuesday from 5.30pm. Removal at 7.15pm to Christ the King Church, Lisacul arriving at 8pm. (via Shannon’s Cross). Mass of the Resurrection on Wednesday at 11.30am, followed by interment in Lisacul Cemetery.

Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to the Mayo / Roscommon Hospice Palliative Care Services c/o Tom Sharkey & Sons, Funeral Directors.

Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown, Donegal

The death has occurred of Annie McGill (née McGill), Glenamohill, Fintown, Donegal. Deeply regretted by her son Patrick, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Annie's Remains will repose at the residence of her niece, Rosemary, in Glenamohill from 5 o'clock on Friday 29th Nov. Requiem Mass at 2 o'clock on Sunday, 1st December, in St. Colmcille's Chapel, Fintown, with burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Conor Pyper McLaughlin, 12 Ballymacool Terrace, Letterkenny, Donegal

The death has occurred on Sunday 24th November 2019 of Conor Pyper McLaughlin, 12 Ballymacool Terrace, Letterkenny, Donegal. Sadly missed by son Dallán and Olivia, Grand-daughter Esmae, sisters Sinéad, Eibhlín, Fionnola and brother, Ronan, Aunts Ann McLaughlin, Derry and Mary McCann, Letterkenny, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, niece, nephews, cousins and a wide circle of family and friends.

Conor’s remains will repose at his sister, Sinéad’s home, at No. 8 Woodlands Park, Lisnennan, Letterkenny F92 WOVC from 6pm on Monday 25th November 2019. Funeral Mass on Wednesday 27th November 2019 in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny. Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary nightly at 10pm.

Betty Doherty, Foyle View, Ballynally, Moville

The death has taken place in the Nazareth House Fahan of Betty Doherty, Foyle View, Ballynally, Moville. Removal from the Nazareth House Fahan this evening, Monday November 25th at 6p.m. going to her home.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

James Mc Grory, 7 Brookdale Cresent, Buncrana

The death has taken place of James Mc Grory, 7 Brookdale Cresent, Buncrana. His remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6p.m. this evening, Monday November 25th.

Remains leaving his late residence on Wednesday morning, November 27th at 10.15am going to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney for Requiem mass at 11a.m. with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Paddy Carr, Rose Cottage, Mount Southwell, Letterkenny

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Saturday, November 23, of Paddy Carr, Rose Cottage, Mount Southwell, Letterkenny.

Paddy’s remains will repose at his late residence today, Monday, November 25, from 10am until 10pm with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, November 26, at 12 noon in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c\o any family member.



Hugh Anthony McElhinney, Cooley, Moville

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh Anthony McElhinney, Cooley, Moville.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, November 26 at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only or if desired donations to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o any family member or Liam Collins, funeral director (087) 2498407.

Brian Gately, Carolina, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Nazareth House, Fahan of Brian Gately, Carolina, Buncrana.

His remains will repose at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana from 7-9 pm today, Monday, November 25

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church Cockhill for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to Nazareth House, Fahan.



