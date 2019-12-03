Death notices for Donegal, Tuesday morning, December 3



The following deaths have taken place:

- Breid O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Mullaghduff

- James Rochfort, (Senior), Kilcock Co. Kildare

- Dominic McFadden, Killoughcarron, Creeslough

- Helena Runciman, (née Porter), Umracan, Buncrana

- John Lavelle, 26 Clos Naomh Conall, Glenties, formerly of Crossbinghamstown, Belmullet, Co Mayo

- Owen Gallagher, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg

- Finn Gallen, Bray, Wicklow/Killygordon

- Sadie Fullard, (née Devlin), 25 Glenview, Galway Road, Roscommon Town, formerly 29 Riverside Park, Clonmany

- Grace Cowley, 445 Ceannan View, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

- Kathleen Rafferty, Ballyshannon

- Margaret Rose, (Peggy), Drimark, Donegal town

- Patricia Mannering, Glenties

- Mina McClintock, Raphoe

- Annie Carlin, Cloghan

- Rosaleen Byrne, (née Walsh), Dublin and Portnablagh

Breid O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Mullaghduff

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Breid O’Donnell, Ballymanus, Mullaghduff.

Remains will repose at the Lakehouse Nursing Home, Portnablagh, today, Tuesday, December 3, with viewing from 4.30pm.

Removal at 5pm going to Start of the Sea Church, Annagry, for 6pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 4 at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James Rochfort, (Senior), Kilcock Co. Kildare

The death has occurred of James Rochfort, (Senior), Kilcock Co. Kildare. Peacefully, at Connolly Memorial Hospital Blanchardstown. Father of James Rochfort, Ballagee, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh. Reposing at William Ryan & Sons funeral home, Church Street, Kilcock. Funeral mass Tuesday at 12 noon at Saint Coca’s Church Kilcockfollowed by burial in Saint Joseph’s Cemetery, Kilcock.



Dominic McFadden, Killoughcarron, Creeslough

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Dominic McFadden, Killoughcarron, Creeslough.

Remains reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael’s Church, Creeslough, at 1pm on Wednesday, December 4. Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 10am and on morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.



Helena Runciman, (née Porter), Umracan, Buncrana

The death has taken place of Helena Runciman, (née Porter), Umracan, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at McLaughlin’s Funeral Home, Buncrana, with viewing on Tuesday, December 3 from 2–4 pm, and 7–9 pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning, December 4 at 10.20, going to St. Mary’s Church, Cockhill, Buncrana, for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of Lettekenny Hospital.



John Lavelle, 26 Clos Naomh Conall, Glenties, formerly of Crossbinghamstown, Belmullet, Co Mayo

The death has taken place of John Lavelle, 26 Clos Naomh Conall, Glenties, formerly of Crossbinghamstown, Belmullet, Co Mayo.

Removal from Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, at 7pm yesterday, Monday, December 2, to his daughter, Catherine Lavelle’s home at 5 Church Road, Glenties.

Removal from there on Wednesday morning, December 4, to St. Connell's Church, Glenties, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm. to 11am.



Owen Gallagher, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Owen Gallagher, Magheraclogher, Bunbeg. Sadly missed by his wife Teresa, son Peter, daughters, Maria and Pauline, grandchildren Adam, Cian, Naoise, Oisín, Caolán, Aaron and Eibheann, sons-in-law Gabriel and Stephen, daughter-in-law Isabel and his four brothers and sister.

His remains will repose at his home in Magheraclogher today, Tuesday, December 3 from 5pm and waked then until 9pm and on Wednesday from 2pm until 9pm.Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg on Thursday, December 5 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallen Cemetery. House private after rosary and on the morning of the funeral.



Finn Gallen, Bray, Wicklow/ Killygordon



The death has occurred on December 1 of Finn Gallen, (Finbar Columba), Bray, Co Wicklow and late of Killygordon. Formerly of Business and Finance magazine and I.D.A. Dublin and New York.

Most sadly missed by his wife Maria, son, Daniel, brothers, Terence, Laurence, Joe and Ronnie, relatives and all his friends.

Committal Service on Thursday, December 5, at 2pm in the Victorian Chapel Mount Jerome Crematorium, Harold's Cross, Dublin 6. No flowers by request.



Sadie Fullard, (née Devlin), 25 Glenview, Galway Road, Roscommon town, formerly 29 Riverside Park, Clonmany

The death has occurred at Oakwood Nursing Home, Athlone Road, Roscommon, of Sadie Fullard, (née Devlin), 25 Glenview, Galway Road, Roscommon town, formerly 29 Riverside Park, Clonmany.

Her remains will arrive at St. Colmcille’s Oratory, Cleagh, Clonmany, today, Tuesday, December 3, at approximately 2.30pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning at 10.30am going to St. Mary’s Church, Clonmany, for Requiem Mass at 11am, with interment immediately afterwards in the new graveyard.

All enquiries to McFeeley funeral directors, Clonmany (087) 7618864.



Grace Cowley, (née McGoraty), 445 Ceannan View, Mountain Top, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Grace Cowley, (née McGoraty), 445 Ceannan View, Mountain Top, Letterkenny after a short illness, in Letterkenny University Hospital. Predeceased by husband John. Fondly remembered by her sister Bridget, Bridget's husband Danny, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews; Angela, Gerald, Charlene, Carla and Christopher - Drumkeen; Katherine, Lee, Kristy and Daniel - London; John, Kathleen, Lauren, Danny and Alex - Churchill; Anne-Marie and Caoimhe - Churchill; Bernie, Margaret, Kathleen and Patrick - Burt, Buncrana and Derry; Grace will be sadly missed by neighbours and many friends.

Her remains reposing at her sister Bridget and Danny Gallagher's home, Drumbollogue, Churchill F92 WT22.

Funeral Mass in St Colmcille's Chapel, Glendowan, at 11am on Wednesday, December 4 with burial in Leck Cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am each night. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to The Gynaecology Ward LK University Hospital c/o Charlie McClafferty or any family member.



Kathleen Rafferty, Tullyherk, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place at the Galway Hospice of Kathleen Rafferty, Tullyherk, Ballyshannon.

Remains reposed at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary, Ballyshannon yesterday, Monday with removal at 6.30pm to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 7pm.

Mass of the Resurrection today, Tuesday at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Galway Hospice c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors or any family member.



Margaret Rose, (Peggy), Drimark, Donegal town

The peaceful death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Rose, known as Peggy, Drimark, Donegal town.

Remains reposed at Gallagher's Funeral home, Station Road, Mountcharles yesterday, Monday, until 9pm.

Removal from there today, Tuesday morning, going to St. Mary's Church, Killymard for 10am funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Vincent de Paul c/o Gallagher, funeral directors, Mountcharles.



Patricia Mannering, Meenanall, Glenties

The death has taken place of Patricia Mannering, Meenanall, Glenties.

Her remains reposed at her sister’s home, Rose Mannering, Kilraine Upper on Monday, December 2.

Removal to St.Connell's Church, Glenties today, Tuesday, December 3, for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the Glenties Rainy Day Fund and St Vincent de Paul, Glenties, c/o any family member.



Mina McClintock (née Watson), Dromore, Raphoe

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Mrs Mina McClintock, (née Watson), Dromore, Raphoe.

Reposing at her residence. Funeral from there today, Tuesday at 1.30pm for 2pm service in Ballindrait Presbyterian Church and burial in the adjoining churchyard.

Family time from 10pm to 11am. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital and Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or Gibson, funeral directors, Convoy.



Annie Carlin, Tievebrack, Castlefinn and Gortiness, Cloghan

The peaceful death has taken place at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny, of Annie Carlin, Gortiness, Cloghan.

Annie's remains will repose at her sister Nora Dullaghan's residence, Tievebrack, Castlefinn, until removal today, Tuesday, December 3, at 10.15am for Funeral Mass at 11am in St Mary's Church, Castlefinn, with burial afterwards in Kilteevogue Cemetery, Glenfin.

Annie will be sadly missed by her sister Nora Dullaghan, nieces Ann Dullaghan and Geraldine Browne, Castlefinn, Maureen Browne, Ballybofey, Philomena Bonar, Cloghan and nephews Owen Dullaghan, Ballybofey, Tommy, Liscooley, Terence, Crossroads and Shaun, Ballybofey.

Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Hillcrest Nursing Home Patients Comfort Fund, care of any family member.



Rosaleen Byrne, (née Walsh), Dublin and Portnablagh

The death has occurred of Rosaleen Byrne, (née Walsh), Dublin and Portnablagh.

Remains reposed at her home

Removal yesterday, Monday, to The Church of the Sacred Heart, Donnybrook, for Funeral Mass

Reposing overnight at Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy followed by burial today, Tuesday at 11am in Doe Creeslough Cemetery. Family flowers only.



If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com.

Please include a contact number for verification.