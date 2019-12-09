Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, December 9, 2019

The following deaths have taken place:

Seamus Breslin, Gortnacart, Ardara

The death has taken place peacefully at the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, Killybegs of Seamus Breslin, Gortnacart, Ardara.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield on Monday, December 9 from 7pm until 10pm and on Tuesday, December 10 from 5pm followed by removal to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, December 11 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Jimmy Mc Bride, Clontallagh, Downings

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Jimmy Mc Bride, Clontallagh, Downings.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral on Wednesday, December 11 going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11am, followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm till 11am.

Ellen Cassidy, Hill Head, Ardara

The death has occurred of Ellen Cassidy, Hill Head, Ardara.

Reposing at her late residence at Hill Head.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am going to the Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara, for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary at 10pm.

Elizabeth (Lilly) Tennis, Menahorna, Cloghan

The death has taken place at Brindley Manor Nursing home, Convoy of Elizabeth (Lilly) Tennis, Menahorna, Cloghan, and formerly of Newtownards and Ballymoney.

Removal from Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Sandfield on Monday, December 9 at 4.30pm to St Conal’s Parish Church, Portnoo, arriving at 5pm.



Funeral service at 12 noon on Tuesday, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to the Alzheimer’s Society c/o any family member.

Margaret Gallagher, Killindarragh, Crolly

The death has taken place at Arás Gaoth Dobhair of Margaret Gallagher, Killindarragh, Crolly.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Rosary on Monday at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Tuesday going to the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the new cemetery, Annagry.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu to Aras Gaoth Dobhair c/o any family member or Colm Gillespie Funeral Directors.

Patrick Flynn, 2 Gransha Road, Buncrana



The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Patrick Flynn, 2 Gransha Road, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at Murphy's Funeral Home with viewing times as follows:

Thursday, December 12 - 6pm to 9pm.

Friday, December 13, - 6pm to 9pm.

Removal on Saturday, December 14 from funeral home at 11am to Lakelands Crematorium, Co Cavan for service at 2pm followed by cremation.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

Nóirín Uí Chasaide (née Nic Mhágha/ Mawe), Valentia Island, Gaoth Dobhair, Ranelagh

The peaceful death has taken place at her home in Dublin in her 103rd year of Nóirín Uí Chasaide (née Nic Mhágha/ Mawe), Valentia Island, Gaoth Dobhair, Ranelagh.

She was predeceased by her husband Seán, son Ruairí, sisters Enda, Ella and brother Jeoffrey.

She will be greatly missed by her children Fionnuala, Ciarán, Feargus, Ailbhe, Caitríona, Fionntán, Aongus, Odhrán and Seathrún; their spouses/partners: Marianne, Anna, Christer, Tim, Muireann, Caitlín, Diane and Neasa; her grandchildren: Patrick, Catrina, Maitiú, Natalie, Stiofán, Caitlín, Nóirín, Síomha, Ruadhán, Oisín, Órnait, Seán, Míde, Irial, Lia, Riada, Briocán, Sibéal, Niadh, Róisín, Sadhbh, Síofra, Éanna, Ruairí, Ailbhe, Cormac and Aodh (deceased) and all her relatives.

She will be waked at her home in Merton Drive, Ranelagh, on Monday, December 9 and Tuesday, December 10 from 2 – 9pm. House private on the morning of the funeral.

Her remains will be brought from her home for Requiem Mass at 11am on Wednesday at the Church of the Holy Name, Beechwood Avenue, Ranelagh, and for burial afterwards at Kilmashogue Cemetery, Rathfarnham.

Donna Moore, 4 Bonemaine, Bridgend

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Donna Moore, 4 Bonemaine, Bridgend.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral on Tuesday leaving her home at 10.15am going to St Aengus’ Church, Burt for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Yvonne Slattery née Ferry, Kilnadeema, Loughrea, Co. Galway and formerly of Milford

The death has occurred of Yvonne Slattery née Ferry, Kilnadeema, Loughrea, Co. Galway and formerly of Milford.

Yvonne was the daughter of Ann and Hugh Ferry, Milford.

Yvonne will lie in repose in Kilboy’s funeral home Loughrea (H62 KF63) on Monday from 4pm until 6pm.

Funeral cortege will arrive to St Dympna’s Church Kilnadeema on Tuesday for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery,Kilnadeema.

No flowers, donations to Cancer Care East.

House private by request.

Maire (Maura) Tighe (née McBrearty), Donaghmede, Dublin / Carrick

The death has taken place of Tighe (née McBrearty), Maire (Maura), Donaghmede and formerly of Carrick.

Reposing in Stafford's Funeral Home, Golf Links Road, Portmarnock on Monday, December 9, from 4pm to 6pm.

Removal to the Church of the Holy Trinity, Donaghmede on Tuesday morning for 10am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Jack and Jill Children's Foundation.

