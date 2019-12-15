Deaths in Donegal, Sunday morning, December 15

The following deaths have taken place:

Very Rev Canon Patrick Lonergan, Pastor Emeritus (E-merit-us) Garrison/Belleek Parish, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of the Very Rev Canon Patrick Lonergan, Pastor Emeritus, Garrison/Belleek Parish, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh and formerly of the Shirley Arms Hotel Carrickmacross, Co. Monaghan. At the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Remains reposing on Sunday from 2pm to 7pm in Mary, Queen of Peace Church, Garrison closing with prayer at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 12 noon followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Nuala Mohan, née Crampsie, 17 Straffan Way, Sallins, Kildare and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Nuala Mohan, née Crampsie, 17 Straffan Way, Sallins, Kildare and Letterkenny.

Nuala’s remains are reposing at her parents, Michael and Teresa Crampsie's residence at Drumany, Letterkenny, F92 RRT6. One way system in operation from Lurgybrack Road. Funeral Mass on Monday, December 16 in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 12 noon with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Rosary both nights at 9pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Good and New c/o any family member.

Desmond (Des) Connolly Blanchardstown, Dublin and Castlefin

The death has occurred of Desmond (Des) Connolly Blanchardstown, Dublin and Castlefin.

Reposing at his home on Monday evening from 6pm to 8pm. Removal to St. Brigid’s Church, Blanchardstown on Tuesday arriving for Requiem Mass at 10am followed by burial in Glasnevin Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown.

Eileen O’Driscoll, Main Street, Kilcar

The death has taken place of Eileen O’Driscoll, Main Street, Kilcar.

Reposing at her late residence. Removal from there on Monday at 11.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Cartha’s Church, Kilcar at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar Cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am both nights.

Mary McGuire, Ballybun, Castlefin

The death has occurred at her home, of Mary McGuire, Ballybun, Castlefin.

Remains reposing at her home

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, December 16 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass at 11 am in St.Mary’s Church,Castlefin,with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of any family member.

Family time from 11 pm to 11 am,and on the morning of the funeral.

Owen P. Doherty (Toner), Falduff, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Owen P. Doherty (Toner), Falduff, Carndonagh.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James (Jimmy) McCauley, Keshends, Newtowncunningham, formerly Brockagh, St. Johnston

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of James (Jimmy) McCauley, Keshends, Newtowncunningham, formerly Brockagh, St. Johnston.

His remains are reposing at his late residence today, Sunday, December 15. Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Monday, December 16 at 11.30am going to All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, for 12 o’clock Requiem Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery,

Family time please from 10pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Kelly Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Sarah Mc Cole, Meenacuing, Gweedore and formerly of Dore, Bunbeg

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Sarah Mc Cole, Meenacuing, Gweedore and formerly of Dore, Bunbeg.

Her remains are reposing at the family home in Meenacuing.

Funeral Mass in St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg, on Monday, December 16 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery.

Rosary nightly at 9pm.

House private please from after the rosary until 11am.

Michael (Mick) Flynn, Glenageary, Dublin and Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) Flynn, Glenageary, Dublin and Ballyshannon.

Humanist Cremation Service will take place on Tuesday, December 17 at 2pm in McCrea's Cremation Chapel, Dublin Road, Wicklow Town (A67 E003).

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to The Blackrock Hospice. Enquiries to McCrea's Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Wicklow 087 2888981. For those unable to attend the cremation service, please join us on live streaming on www.mccrea.ie (viewing at time of service only).

Paddy John O’ Brien, Meenacladdy, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at Falcarragh Community Hospital of Paddy John O’ Brien, Meenacladdy, Gaoth Dobhair.

His remains are reposing at his late residence in Meenacladdy.

Funeral from there on Sunday, December 15 for 1pm Requiem Mass in St. Colmcille’s Church, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Martha Ward, Gortcally, Kerrykeel

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Martha Ward, Gortcally, Kerrykeel.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, December 15 at 1 o’clock in Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Kerrykeel, followed by interment in Rossnakil cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology/ Haemotology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Mc Elwee Funeral Directors.

Family time from 11pm till 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Brigid Hone, Donegal

The death has occurred of Brigid Bibby Hone, Finadoose, Donegal at Donegal Community Hospital. Remains reposing at her late residence on Saturday with visiting time from 3pm to 9pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday 9.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Agatha’s Church Clar at 10am with interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, to the Patients Comfort fund, Donegal Community Hospital, care of any family member. Family time on the morning of the funeral, please.

Joseph White, known as Joe, Dunmuckrum, Ballyshannon

The unexpected death has taken place of Joseph White, known as Joe, Dunmuckrum, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the family home, Dunmuckrum, on Sunday from 1pm to 8pm.

Funeral to arrive to St. Joseph’s Church the Rock, Ballyshannon on Monday for Mass of the resurrection at 11am with internment in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Irish Heart Foundation c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. House private to family on the morning of the funeral please.

Margaret Toye, née McLucas, Mullins, Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Margaret Toye, née McLucas, Mullins, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday, December 15 at 10.30am going to Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh, for 11am Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Oncology Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or Pat Kelly, Funeral Director, Carndonagh.

Peter O Hagan, 11 Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton

The death has occurred of Peter O Hagan, 11 Arus Breffni, Manorhamilton. Peacefully, at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Funeral mass at St. Clare’s Church, Manorhamilton today, Sunday at 1.30pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

