Deaths in Donegal, Thursday evening, December 26

Dinny Boyle, Fanaghan, Inver and formerly of Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Dinny Boyle, Fanaghan, Inver and formerly of Dunkineely. Peacefully at the University Hospital, Letterkenny. Remains reposing today at Shovlin’s Funeral Home Ardara from 4 pm to 7 pm and on Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm followed by removal to the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckess arriving at 8 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in Ardaghey cemetery.

Sean Dunlevy, Tullameadow, Drumree, Meath / Letterbarrow, Donegal

The death has occurred of Sean Dunlevy, Tullameadow, Drumree, Meath/Letterbarrow, Donegal.

Formerly of Selacis, Letterbarrow, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at home; Sean, beloved husband of the late Josephine and father of the late Louise. Loving father of Marianne and Sean. Sadly missed by his family, sisters and brothers Mary (Gillespie), Desmond, Cathal, Colm, Kathleen (Collins), Pauline (Harrington), Noreen (Charlton), Veronica (Farrell), Cormac, and Una (Casey), extended family, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Funeral arrangements later.

John Doherty, Foxford, Mayo/Malin, Donegal

The death has occurred of John Doherty, Foxford, Mayo/Malin, Donegal

John Doherty, King George Avenue, Leeds and formerly of Malin. Co. Donegal unexpectedly at St. James Hospital, Leeds. John will be dearly missed by his loving wife Peggy and daughter Caroline, son in-law Will, his brothers and sisters Maggie, Mary, James, Pat, Brendan, Joe, Kathleen, Frank and Paul, his nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends in Leeds and Malin.

John will repose in Clarke's Funeral Home, Foxford (F26 H27) on Sunday evening, 29th December, from 5.30 until 7 o’clock. Funeral will arrive to St. Michael's Church, Foxford on Monday morning for funeral Mass at 11am with the funeral proceeding to Craggagh Cemetery.

Hannah O’Donnell, Bridgend, Ramelton

The death has taken place in St Eunan's nursing home, Woodlands, Letterkenny of Hannah O’Donnell, Bridgend, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at St Eunan’s nursing home. Viewing this evening, Thursday 26th December from 6pm until rosary at 9pm. Removal from there tomorrow, Friday at 3pm going to St Mary’s church Ramelton to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

James McGuinness, 125 Ard Patrick, Glenties



The death has taken place of James McGuinness (Jim), 125 Ard Patrick, Glenties.

His remains will repose at his home today, Thursday, December 26 until 10pm. Removal to St Connell's Church, Glenties, on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral. House private on Christmas Day at the request of the family.

Hughie McClafferty, Rocktown, Falcarragh

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Hughie McClafferty, Rocktown, Falcarragh.

Removal from the Hospice took place at 4pm, yesterday, Christmas day going to his late residence in Falcarragh.

Rosary tonight at 9.00pm.

Funeral Mass on Friday 27th December in St. Finian's Church Falcarragh at 12 noon with burial afterwards in Holy Cross Cemetery Dunfanaghy.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or McClafferty Funeral Directors Gortahork.

Tom Prendergast, Sheil Avenue, Bundoran

The peaceful death has taken place at the North West Hospice, Sligo of Tom Prendergast, Sheil Avenue, Bundoran and formerly of Dunmore, Co. Galway.

Tom was a retired Garda.

His remains will repose at his late residence today Thursday until 8pm.

Removal on Friday morning to Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Funeral proceeding to Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan, arriving at approximately 2pm.

House private on morning of the funeral. No flowers please, donations to the North West Hospice, Sligo, c/o Conlan Breslin Funeral Directors.

John McGinley, Ballymichael, Fanad

The death has taken place of John McGinley, Ballymichael, Fanad (F92 KC60).

Reposing at the family home in Ballymichael today, Thursday December 26, from 2pm.

Funeral leaving the family home at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass at 1pm in St Mary’s Church, Fanavolty on Friday, December 27 with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family time on morning of the funeral.

Enquiries to Eamon Scott, Funeral Directors, Fanad.



Gracie Mulhern, Carnmore Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred at her home of Gracie Mulhern, Carnmore Road, Dungloe.

Wake continues today, St. Stephen’s Day, December 26 at 10am.

Family time from 11pm to 10am.

Funeral Mass on Friday, December 27 at 12 noon in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

The death has taken place in Melbourne, Australia as the result of a road accident of Mary Ellen Molloy, daughter of Terence and Angela Molly, Edergole, Ardara.

Repatriation and funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House private until further notice.

Larry Flynn, Cornacloy, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim, and Millhill Lawns, Manorhamilton

The death has occurred of Larry Flynn, Cornacloy, Glenfarne, Co Leitrim, and Millhill Lawns, Manorhamilton. Suddenly. Reposing at Our Lady’s Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton, today, Thursday from 5pm until 6.30pm, followed by removal to St Mary’s Church, Glenfarne, arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. No flowers by request please.



