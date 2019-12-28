Deaths in Donegal, Saturday morning, December 28

The following deaths have taken place:

- Shaun Kelly, 42 Beechwood Grove, Lifford

- Denis O’Connor, Lurganboy, Co. Leitrim

- John Kempson, Lisavaddey, Dunkineely, Co. Donegal

- Michael McGowan, Uragh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

- Dinny Boyle, Fanaghan, Inver and formerly of Dunkineely

- Sean Dunlevy, Tullameadow, Drumree, Meath / Letterbarrow, Donegal

- John Doherty, Foxford, Mayo/Malin, Donegal

- Hannah O’Donnell, Bridgend, Ramelton

- Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

- Eileen McFeeley, late of Beech Hill Manor and formerly of Bootagh, Culdaff, Lecamey

- Joe Sharkey, Annagry West

- Martha Elizabeth Hutchinson (nee Hepburn), Hillhead, Gleneely

The death has taken place (as the result of a road traffic accident) of Shaun Kelly, aged 33 years, 42 Beechwood Grove, Lifford.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday December 29th at 12.40p.m. for Mass in St Baithin`s Church, St Johnston at 1.30p.m.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11p.m. to 11a.m.

Denis O’Connor, Lurganboy, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Denis O’Connor, Lurganboy, Co. Leitrim. Late of Lisacul, Roscommon and Clonskeagh, Dublin. Peacefully at Galway Hospice. Removal on Saturday evening to St Osnat’s Church, Glencar, Co. Leitrim to arrive at 6pm. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm, with burial afterwards in Diffreen Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu to Galway Hospice or the National Council for the Blind.

John Kempson, Lisavaddey, Dunkineely, Co. Donegal

The death has occurred of John Kempson, Lisavaddey, Dunkineely, Co. Donegal. Unexpectedly. Remains will be reposing at Gallagher’s Funeral Home, Station Road, Mountcharles on Saturday from 4pm until 7pm. Funeral to follow in England at a later date.

Michael McGowan, Uragh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim

The death has occurred of Michael McGowan, Uragh, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim. At the North West Hospice, Sligo. Reposing at his home on Saturday from 2pm until 9pm, with removal on Sunday morning to St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough. House private on Sunday morning please. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to North West Hospice, c/o Mc Gloin Undertakers, Cliffoney.

Dinny Boyle, Fanaghan, Inver and formerly of Dunkineely

The death has occurred of Dinny Boyle, Fanaghan, Inver and formerly of Dunkineely. Peacefully at the University Hospital, Letterkenny. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in Ardaghey cemetery.

Sean Dunlevy, Tullameadow, Drumree, Meath / Letterbarrow, Donegal

The death has occurred of Sean Dunlevy, Tullameadow, Drumree, Meath/Letterbarrow, Donegal.

Formerly of Selacis, Letterbarrow, Co. Donegal. Peacefully at home; Sean, beloved husband of the late Josephine and father of the late Louise. Loving father of Marianne and Sean. Sadly missed by his family, sisters and brothers Mary (Gillespie), Desmond, Cathal, Colm, Kathleen (Collins), Pauline (Harrington), Noreen (Charlton), Veronica (Farrell), Cormac, and Una (Casey), extended family, friends and neighbours. May he rest in peace.

Funeral Mass at 1pm on Saturday in the Church of the Assumption, Kiltale, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Capuchin Day Centre, Irish Cancer Society and Jigsaw.

John Doherty, Foxford, Mayo/Malin, Donegal

The death has occurred of John Doherty, Foxford, Mayo/Malin, Donegal

John Doherty, King George Avenue, Leeds and formerly of Malin. Co. Donegal unexpectedly at St. James Hospital, Leeds. John will be dearly missed by his loving wife Peggy and daughter Caroline, son in-law Will, his brothers and sisters Maggie, Mary, James, Pat, Brendan, Joe, Kathleen, Frank and Paul, his nephews, nieces, in-laws, relatives, neighbours and many friends in Leeds and Malin.

John will repose in Clarke's Funeral Home, Foxford (F26 H27) on Sunday evening, 29th December, from 5.30 until 7 o’clock. Funeral will arrive to St. Michael's Church, Foxford on Monday morning for funeral Mass at 11am with the funeral proceeding to Craggagh Cemetery.

Hannah O’Donnell, Bridgend, Ramelton

The death has taken place in St Eunan's nursing home, Woodlands, Letterkenny of Hannah O’Donnell, Bridgend, Ramelton.

Requiem Mass at St Mary’s church Ramelton on Saturday at 11am, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.





Mary Ellen Molloy, Edergole, Ardara

The death has taken place in Melbourne, Australia as the result of a road accident of Mary Ellen Molloy, daughter of Terence and Angela Molly, Edergole, Ardara.

Repatriation and funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

House private until further notice.

Eileen McFeeley, late of Beech Hill Manor and formerly of Bootagh, Culdaff, Lecamey

The death has taken place at Beech Hill Manor, Nursing home, Lisfannon of Eileen McFeeley, late of Beech Hill Manor and formerly of Bootagh, Culdaff, Lecamey.

Her remains will repose at Collins Funeral Premises on Saturday December 28th, with visiting from 1pm to 3pm, and 6pm to 9pm.

Funeral from there on Sunday December 29th at 9:30am, for 10 o’clock mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff, with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Joe Sharkey, Annagry West

The sudden death has occurred of Joe Sharkey, Annagry West. His remains will be reposing at McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Saturday December 28th from 4pm with rosary at 9 o’clock.

Viewing on Sunday December 29th from 3pm, with removal at 6:30 going to Star of the Sea Church, Annagry for 7 o’clock where he will repose overnight.

Funeral mass on Monday December 30th at 11 o’clock, with interment afterwards in the old cemetery. Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Annagry Day Centre, care of any family member, or Sean McGlynn Funeral Director.

Martha Elizabeth Hutchinson (nee Hepburn), Hillhead, Gleneely

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Martha Elizabeth Hutchinson (nee Hepburn), Hillhead, Gleneely, County Donegal.

Funeral from her home on Sunday December 29th at 1:30 for 2 o'clock funeral service in Glacknadrummond Methodist church followed by burial in All Saints Burial Ground, Gleneely.

Family time please from 10pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral. Family and friends welcome. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice or the Irish Cancer Society, care of Liam Collins Funeral Directors, Culdaff, or any family member.





