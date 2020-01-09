Deaths in Donegal for Thursday evening , January 9

The following deaths have taken place:

- Denis McClafferty, Derryhassenmore, Downings

- Mabel Caroline Allingham Kilcoo, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

- Bridie Moss, Aughnahoo, Pettigo

- Claire Ruane O’ Donnell, née O Hart, Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran

- Angela McBrearty, Grahney, Fintra Road, Killybegs

- Kathleen Purtill, née McKeever, No. 1 Oatfield Terrace, Letterkenny

- Rev. Stewart Mc Mahon, Roadside House, Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan

- John Doherty, Clogher, Carrick

- John C. Harrison of Greenfort, Sligo

- The Right Rev. James (Jim) Mehaffey

- Betty Harris, née Toland, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

Denis McClafferty, Derryhassenmore, Downings

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Denis McClafferty, Derryhassenmore, Downings. Remains will be removed from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Thursday, 9th January at 5 pm, going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday, 10th January at 11 am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private please.

Mabel Caroline Allingham Kilcoo, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh

The death has occurred of Mabel Caroline Allingham Kilcoo, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh. In her 100th year. At the South West Acute Hospital, Enniskillen. Remains will repose at Ballycassidy House Funeral Home, 101 Killadeas Road, Enniskillen BT94 2ES today from 4pm until 7 30 pm, followed by removal to Kiltyclogher Parish Church, Co. Leitrim, coming via Belcoo and Kilcoo Cross, arriving at 8 30 pm approximately. Funeral Service on Friday in Kiltyclogher Parish Church, Co. Leitrim at 1pm, followed by burial in Manorhamilton Church of Ireland Church grounds. House private please.

Bridie Moss, Aughnahoo, Pettigo

The death has taken place of Bridie Moss, Aughnahoo, Pettigo.

The remains will be reposing at her late residence until 9pm.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Family time please on morning of the funeral.

Claire Ruane O’ Donnell, née O Hart, Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Claire Ruane O’ Donnell, née O Hart, Tullan Strand Road, Bundoran.

Reposing at her late residence on Tullan Strand Road on Thursday until 10pm tonight.

Removal on Friday to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, arriving for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial in St Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Friends of St Luke’s Hospital, Rathgar or Conlan and Breslin Funeral Directors, Bundoran, tel. 087 967 0448.

Angela McBrearty, Grahney, Fintra Road, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Angela McBrearty, Grahney, Fintra Road, Killybegs.

Remains reposing at her late residence on Thursday from until 6pm, followed by removal to St. Mary’s Church, Killybegs, to arrive at 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am, with burial afterwards in the local cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Kathleen Purtill, née McKeever, No. 1 Oatfield Terrace, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday, January 9 of Kathleen Purtill, née McKeever, No. 1 Oatfield Terrace, Letterkenny.

Kathleen’s remains will repose at her home from 12 noon on Thursday, January 9. Funeral Mass on Saturday, January 11 at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Daffodil Centre, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Rev. Stewart Mc Mahon, Roadside House, Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place of Rev. Stewart Mc Mahon, Roadside House, Gortnaskeagh, Kilmacrennan.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny with viewing on Thursday, January 9 from 6pm till 8pm.

Private burial on Friday morning January 10.

There will be a Service of Thanksgiving on Friday, January 10 at 2pm in Milford Presbyterian Church. Everyone Welcome.

House Strictly Private. Family flowers only.

John Doherty, Clogher, Carrick

The death has occurred of John Doherty, Clogher, Carrick.

Remains will repose at his late residence in Clogher.

Removal to St. Columba’s Church, Carrick on Friday, January 10, arriving for Requiem Mass at 12.00 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family time from 11pm to 11am each night of the wake.

John C. Harrison of Greenfort, Sligo

The death has taken place of John C. Harrison of Greenfort, Sligo. Reposing at Foley and McGowan’s Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo (F91YR61) on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm arriving to The Cathedral of The Immaculate Conception, Sligo for 7:30pm.

Requiem Mass will take place on Friday morning at 11:30am in The Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Sligo followed by burial in Sligo Cemetery afterwards. House private please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Milford Hospice, Limerick or Northwest Hospice, Sligo care of Foley and McGowan’s Funeral Services, Market Yard, Sligo.

The Right Rev. James (Jim) Mehaffey

The death has occurred at Altnagelvin Hospital of The Right Rev. James (Jim) Mehaffey, retired Bishop of Derry and Raphoe, late of 10 Clearwater, Londonderry.

Funeral Service will take place on Saturday, January 11 at 2pm in St. Columb’s Cathedral, Londonderry.

A cremation will take place in Roselawn Crematorium on Monday, January 13 at 1.30pm.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if wished, to St. Columb’s Cathedral c/o the Very Rev. R. Stewart, The Deanery, 30 Bishop Street, BT48 6PP.

All enquiries to Adair & Neely Funeral Directors.

Betty Harris, née Toland, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford

The death has taken place of Betty Harris, née Toland, Kilmacrennan Road, Milford.

Her remains will repose at her residence on Thursday, January 9 with wake from 10am till 10pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday, January 10 at 11am in St. Peter’s Church, Milford with burial afterwards in Milford cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.