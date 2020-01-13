Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, January 13

The following deaths have taken place:

- Maureen Cahill, née Robinson, Donnycarney, Dublin and Dunfanaghy

- Edward (Eddie) Greene, Ballyhernan, Fanad and Arranmore Island

-Phyllis Keeney, née Gavigan, Kiltoy, Letterkenny, F92TXC3 and formerlyTullycleave, Ardara

- Brenda Elizabeth Clarke, Chichester, England, late of Melmore Head

- Packie (Patrick) McLoughlin, Skerries, Dublin and Redcastle

- Raymond McDaid, 5 Castle Park, Newtowncunningham

- Patrick James Kelly (Jimmy), Leenan, Urris Clonmany

- David Hugh Crossan Gortnamona, Quigley's Point

- Bernie McMullan, New Row, Killybegs

- May O’Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny

Maureen Cahill, née Robinson, Donnycarney, Dublin and Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred of Maureen Cahill, née Robinson, Donnycarney, Dublin and Dunfanaghy.

Reposing in Stafford’s Funeral Home, Maypark, Malahide Road, Donnycarney, on Tuesday afternoon from 4pm until 6pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of Our Lady of Consolation, Donnycarney, arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, followed by cremation in Dardistown Crematorium. Family flowers only please – Donations if desired to NCBI.

Edward (Eddie) Greene, Ballyhernan, Fanad and Arranmore Island

The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Greene, Ballyhernan, Fanad and Arranmore Island.

Eddie's remains will repose at the family home at Ballyhernan, Fanad from 2pm on Wednesday, January 15. Rosary at 9pm. Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday, January 16 at 10am in St. Mary's Church, Fanavolty followed by burial at St. Crone's Graveyard in Arranmore Island (2pm Ferry).

Family time only please after 10pm and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to RNLI c/o any family member. www.rnli.org.

Phyllis Keeney, née Gavigan, Kiltoy, Letterkenny, F92TXC3 and formerly of Tullycleave, Ardara

The death has occurred of Phyllis Keeney, née Gavigan, Kiltoy, Letterkenny, F92TXC3 and formerly Tullycleave, Ardara.

Phyllis’ remains will repose at her home on Monday, January 13 and January, Tuesday 14 from 12 noon until Rosary at 9pm each night.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, January 15 going to Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, Letterkenny, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time on morning of the funeral please.

Fr. Kevin O’Doherty, former Parish Priest of Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Fr. Kevin O’Doherty, former Parish Priest of Newtowncunningham.

Fr. Kevin’s remains will repose at the Parish House, Newtowncunningham.

Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunningham, at 1pm on Tuesday, January 14, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Enquiries to Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director – 086 367 8483.

Brenda Elizabeth Clarke, Chichester, England, late of Melmore Head

The death has taken place in England of Brenda Elizabeth Clarke, Melmore Head.

Funeral will take place on Monday, January 13 in Chichester, South England.

Packie (Patrick) McLoughlin, Skerries, Dublin and Redcastle

The death has occurred of Packie (Patrick) McLoughlin, Skerries, Dublin and Redcastle.

Funeral arrangements to follow

Raymond McDaid, 5 Castle Park, Newtowncunningham

The death has occurred of Raymond McDaid, 5 Castle Park, Newtowncunningham and formerly Killyverry, Newtowncunningham.

Raymond’s remains will repose at his daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Vincent Tullys' home at Sharon Rectory, Manorcunningham, F92 F8F7 from 3pm Monday, January 13.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, January 15 in All Saints Church Newtowncunningham with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 10pm to 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Patrick James Kelly (Jimmy), Leenan, Urris Clonmany

The death has taken of Patrick James Kelly (Jimmy), Leenan, Urris Clonmany.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving from there on Tuesday, January 14 at 10:30am going to St. Michael’s church, Urris, for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Buncrana Nursing Unit, care of Comiskey Funeral Directors or any family member.

House private please from 9pm to 10am

David Hugh Crossan Gortnamona, Quigley's Point

The death has occurred of David Hugh Crossan Gortnamona, Quigley's Point.

His remains will be reposing at his late residence. Funeral Tuesday, January 14, leaving his home at 10.15am going to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen, for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Bernie McMullan, New Row, Killybegs

The death has occurred of Bernie Mc Mullan of New Row, Killybegs.

Removal from his home will take place on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to St Mary's Church Killybegs for 11am Funeral mass. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Killybegs Community Hospital. House Private

May O’Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place of May O'Halpin, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Her remains are reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny on Monday from 5pm to 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny. Followed by burial in Conwall Cemetry.

House private and family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital.please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.