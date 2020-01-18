Donegal deaths, Saturday morning, January 18

The following deaths have taken place:

Colm O’Donnell, late of Meenagowan, Lettermacaward

The death has taken place in London of Colm O’Donnell, late of Meenagowan, Lettermacaward.

Burial of his ashes will take place on Saturday, January 18 after Funeral Mass at 11 o'clock in St.Brigid’s Chapel, Lettermacaward.

Sean (John) McGarrigle, late of Mountfield, Tramore, Waterford / Ballyshannon

The death has occurred after a short illness of Sean (John) McGarrigle of Mountfield, Tramore, Waterford and formerly Donegal Road, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Saturday evening from 6pm until 9pm.

Removal on Sunday morning at 10.30am to Saint Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Requiem Mass followed by Interment in Abbey Cemetery.

John James (Johnny) Elliott, Ardnaglass, Pettigo

The death has taken place peacefully at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon of John James (Johnny) Elliott, Ardnaglass, Pettigo.

Removal from FG McFarland & Sons, Funeral Directors Rest Room on Friday to his late residence.

Funeral will leave his late residence on Saturday at 1.30pm for service in Templecarn Parish Church, Pettigo at 2.00pm followed by interment in the adjoining graveyard.

Friends welcome at his late home Friday evening between 6.00pm and 10.00pm.

Brigid Josephine (Bridie) Roddy, (nee McSorley), Church Rd, Bundoran and formerly of Belfast

The death has occurred of Brigid Josephine Roddy (née McSorley) Church Road, Bundoran and formerly of Belfast.

Removal from the Pastoral Centre, Church Rd, Bundoran yesterday, Friday, January 17 from to the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran.

Mass of the Resurrection today, Saturday, January 18 at 11am burial afterwards in St Ninnidh's Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

William Coll, Maymore, St Johnston

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Coll, Maymore, St Johnston.

Funeral leaving his home on Saturday, January 18 at 10.20am for Requiem Mass in St Baithin's Church, St Johnston at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining

Dermot Walsh, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Dermot Walsh, Carrigart.

Reposing at his late residence.

Removal from there at 11am on Sunday, January 19 to St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart for 11.30am Mass followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

If desired, donation in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland.

Frances (Fabi) Veldman, Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital on January 16 of Frances (Fabi) Veldman, Ard O' Donnell Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence until Sunday.

Removal from her residence at 9.30 am on Sunday to St Eunan's Cathedral for funeral mass at 10am and burial afterwards in the family plot at New Leck cemetery.

House Private from 10pm until 10am and on morning of the funeral.

Patrick Patterson, 268 Bridgend, Ramelton

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Patrick (Paddy) Patterson, 268 Bridgend, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Family time only please from 11pm until 10am.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, January 19 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Ramelton Community Hospital, Patients' Comfort Fund, c/o Sweeney Funeral Director or any family member.

Agnes Farrell (née Shields) of Raymoghy, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at her home on Thursday, January 16 of Agnes Farrell, Raymoghy, Manorcunningham.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence on Saturday from 11am until 10pm with Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral Mass is on Sunday January 19 in St Columba's Church, Drumoghill at 12 noon with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Irish Wheelchair Association c/o any family member.

