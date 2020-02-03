Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, February 3

The following deaths have taken place:

John Cannon, Doochary

Dominic Doherty, Kilmacrennan

William Hegarty, Letterkenny

Ann Hegarty, Teelin

Eileen Cooney, (neé McGourty), Church Rd, Bundoran

Mary Ferry Crickamore, Dungloe

Michael McCarry, Roshine, Dunfanaghy

Callum Friel, Birchill, Creeslough

Patrick McLoone, The Croaghs, Edeninfagh

Margaret (Marmie) Gillespie, (née Nicell), Atlantic Villa, Shroove, Greencastle

Sydney Borland, Moneycreggan, Newtoncunningham

Hugh McGonagle, 29 Upper Main Street, Buncrana

John Cannon, Derryhenny, Doochary

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Cannon, Derryhenny, Doochary.

His wake will begin today at 3pm in the family home.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in St. Bridget’s Church, Leitirmacaward with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to St Eunan’s Nursing Home, c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director

Dominic Doherty, 10 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place at Aras Uí Domhnaill Nursing Home, Milford, of Dominic Doherty, 10 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

His remains will repose at his late residence from 3pm today, Monday.

Requiem Mass in St. Columba’s Church, Kilmacrenan, at 11am on Wednesday, February 5, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Aras Uí Domhnaill Patients Comfort Fund, c/o Charlie McClafferty, Funeral Director.

William (Bill) Grant, Rashedoge, Newmills, Letterkenny



The death has taken place of William (Bill) Grant, formerly Rashedoge, Newmills.

Bill's remains will be reposing at Roy and Joan Moore's residence at Driminaught, Newmills from 3pm to 10pm on Monday and from 3pm to 10pm on Tuesday.

Private cremation will take place on Wednesday.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Cardiology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Ann Hegarty, Ummerawirrinan, Teelin

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Ann Hegarty, Bunglas Road, Teelin. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Eileen Cooney, (neé McGourty), Church Rd, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Eileen Cooney, nee McGourty, Church Rd, Bundoran and formerly of Manger, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh.

Remains will repose at her residence on Monday from 5pm until 8pm. House private at all other times. Remains will arrive in Our Lady Star of the Sea Church Road, Bundoran for 11am.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday followed by interment in St. Mary's Cemetery, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh.

Michael McCarry, Roshine, Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred at Falcarragh Nursing Home of Michael McCarry, Roshine, Dunfanaghy.

Remains reposing at his late residence at Roshine today (Monday) from 10 am.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning going to Holy Cross Church, Dunfanaghy for Requiem Mass at 1pm.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in Doe Cemetery, Creeslough.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors, Gortahork.

Mary Ferry, Crickamore, Dungloe

The death has occurred of Mary Ferry, Crickamore, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home.

Viewing this evening (Monday) at 4pm with removal at 6.30pm going to St. Columba’s Church, Acres, for 7pm to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery.

Family home strictly private please.

Callum Friel, Birchill, Creeslough

The death has taken place in St James' Hospital, Dublin, of Callum Friel, Birchill, Creeslough.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough this morning at 11am followed by burial in Doe Cemetery.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Burkitts Ward or ICU, St. James' Hospital Dublin c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.



Patrick McLoone, The Croaghs, Edeninfagh

The death has taken place in St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar, of Patrick McLoone, The Croaghs, Edeninfagh.

His remains will repose at the home of his sister Máire Sweeney, Ballinamore, Cloghan.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, February 3 in the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the Finn View Ward, St Joseph’s Hospital c/o any family member.

Margaret (Marmie) Gillespie, (née Nicell), Atlantic Villa, Shroove, Greencastle

The death has taken place at Carndonagh Community Hospital of Margaret (Marmie) Gillespie, (née Nicell), Atlantic Villa, Shroove, Greencastle.

Reposing at her home. Family time please from 10pm until 11am.

Funeral on Monday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery

Donations in lieu of flowers to Ard Aoibhinn, Carndonagh Community Hospital Patients Comfort Fund, c/o any family member or Liam Collins, Funeral Director, Culdaff. Tel: (087) 2498407

Sydney Borland, Moneycreggan, Newtoncunningham

The death has occurred of Sydney Borland, Moneycreggan, Newtoncunningham.

Remains reposing at his residence.

Funeral from there on Monday, February 3 at 1.30pm for Service in All Saints Parish Church, Newtowncunningham at 2pm.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to a charity to be decided on later c/o Gibson Funeral Directors Convoy.



Hugh McGonagle, 29 Upper Main Street, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Hugh McGonagle, 29 Upper Main Street, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Annette’s residence, 2 The Woods, Slavery, Buncrana.

Funeral on Monday morning, February 3 leaving his daughter’s residence at 10am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors

