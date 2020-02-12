Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, February 12

The following deaths have taken place:

- James Wilkie, Lisnaree, Convoy

- Susan O'Donnell (née Sweeney) Ray, Manorcunningham, Letterkenny

- Patsy Doherty Strabane, Tyrone and Rathmullan

- William (Billy) Donagher, Corlea, Ballyshannon

- Jim Bonar, Millview, Pluck, Letterkenny

- Pat Dawson, Port Road, Letterkenny

- Harry McCallion, Killmackelvenny, Burnfoot

- Brenda Friis, Lough Salt Road, Glen, Carrigart

- Mona Dorrian (née Dawson), 12 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

- Michael Tunney, Ballyshannon

- Joseph McKinney, Sledrin, Buncrana

- Violet Rankin, Cloncarney Trentagh

- Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin, Portnoo

James Wilkie, Lisnaree, Convoy

The death has occurred of James Wilkie, Lisnaree, Convoy. Reposing at Gibson’s Funeral Home, Convoy on Wednesday, February 12 from 6pm until 10pm and on Thursday, February 13 from 4pm until 10pm.

Funeral from Gibson’s Funeral Home on Friday, February 14 at 1pm for Service in St. Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard in the family plot.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to St. Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy care of Gibson Funeral Directors or any family member.

Susan O'Donnell (née Sweeney) Ray, Manorcunningham, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Susan O'Donnell (née Sweeney) Ray, Manorcunningham, Letterkenny. Remains reposing at her late residence.

House private please at the request of the deceased. Family and close friends welcome. Funeral Mass on Friday, February 14 in St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill at 1pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

Patsy Doherty Strabane, Tyrone and Rathmullan

The death has occurred of Patsy Doherty Strabane, Tyrone and Rathmullan. Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top Letterkenny. Viewing on Wednesday, February 12, from 7pm to 9pm and on Thursday from 7pm to 9pm.

Requiem Mass on Friday, February 14, at 11 am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Gortlee, Letterkenny. Burial afterwards in Rathmullan Cemetery.

William (Billy) Donagher, Corlea, Ballyshannon

The peaceful death has taken place of William (Billy) Donagher, Corlea, Ballyshannon at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon. Reposing at the Sheil Hospital Mortuary on Friday from 5pm followed by removal to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 7pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am followed by interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Belleek. No flowers please. Donations, if so desired, to the Sheil Hospital patients comfort fund. C/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.

Jim Bonar, Millview, Pluck, Letterkenny

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Jim Bonar, Millview, Pluck, Letterkenny.

Reposing at his residence on Wednesday, February 12 from 6pm.

Funeral from his residence on Friday, February 14 at 3pm for Service at 3.30pm in Raymoghey Parish Church, Manorcunningham and afterwards to Gortlee Cemetery for burial in the family plot.

House private please. Family and friends welcome.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to I.C.U. at Letterkenny University Hospital or Raymoghey Parish Church c/o Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Pat Dawson, Port Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place on Tuesday, February 11 at Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Pat Dawson, Port Road, Letterkenny.

Removal from the Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top on Wednesday, February 12 at 6pm going to his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Friday, February 14 in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 12 noon and on the morning of the funeral. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Mary’s Meals c/o any family member.



Harry McCallion, Killmackelvenny, Burnfoot

The sudden death has taken place of Harry McCallion, Killmackelvenny, Burnfoot.

His remains are reposing at his residence. Funeral Friday morning, February 14 leaving at 10.15am going to St Mura's Church, Fahan, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time, please, from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only, please.

Brenda Friis, Lough Salt Road, Glen, Carrigart

The death has taken place at Aras Ui Domhnaill, Milford, of Brenda Friis, Lough Salt Road, Glen, Carrigart.

Brenda’s remains will arrive at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart, at 2pm on Wednesday, February 12, to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, February 13 at 11am.

Cremation Service on Friday, February 14 at 1pm in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Alzheimers Society of Ireland, c/o any family member.

Mona Dorrian (née Dawson), 12 Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Mona Dorrian (née Dawson) 12, Ard Colmcille, Letterkenny.

Mona’s remains are reposing at her late residence with Rosary at 9pm.

Funeral from there on Thursday, February 13, going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny for 10am Requiem Mass with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished to Archview Lodge Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

Family time please on the morning of the funeral.



Michael Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at the Shiel Hospital, Ballyshannon of Michael Tunney, Main Street, Ballyshannon.

His remains will repose at the Shiel Hospital Mortuary on Wednesday, February 12 from 4pm with removal at 6.30pm to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, for 7pm to repose overnight.

Mass of the Resurrection on Thursday in St. Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon, at 11am with interment in the Abbey Assaroe Cementry.

No flowers, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to The Shiel Hospital Patients Comfort Fund c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, or any family member.

Joseph McKinney, Sledrin, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Beach Hill Manor Nursing Home, Lisfannon of Joseph McKinney, Sledrin, Buncrana.

His remains are reposing at his nephew Paul Bradley’s residence at Glebe Large, Fahan.

Funeral will take place on Thursday leaving at 10am going to St Mary’s Church, Cockhill for Requiem Mass at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Violet Rankin, Cloncarney Trentagh

The death has taken place at her late residence of Violet Rankin, Cloncarney Trentagh.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral service in Trentagh Presbyterian Church on Thursday at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations to the Gartan Day Centre, c/o Charlie McClafferty Funeral Directors.

Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin/Portnoo

The peaceful death has taken place of Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly Rathgar, Co Dublin and Portnoo.

His remains will be repatriated to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, in the next few days, with funeral to be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 2pm at Inniskeel Parish Church, Portnoo.

