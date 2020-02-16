Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, February 16

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred of Mary Quigley, née Doherty, Mullaharlin Road, Dundalk, Louth and Carndonagh.

Reposing at the residence of her son Feargal, Seabank, Castlebellingham Co. Louth (eircode A91H2WX), from Sunday 1pm to 8pm.

Removal on Monday afternoon at 12.30pm to Saint Fursey's Church, Chapel Road, Haggardstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1 o'clock, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Eamonn Melly, St. Colm’s Terrace, East End Bundoran

The death has occurred of Eamonn Melly, St. Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

House private at present please. Further enquiries Donal Breslins Funeral Home on 0862492036

Tommy Lafferty, Moneydarragh, Gleneely

The death has taken place at his home of Tommy Lafferty, Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

His remains are reposing at his late residence from 9pm.

Funeral from his home on Tuesday, February 18 at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the St Vincent De Paul Society, Bocan Branch c/o any family member.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral director- 0872498407

Joseph O’Donnell, Braade, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin of Joseph O’Donnell, Braade, Kincasslagh.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Sunday, February 16 from 5 o’clock.

Rosary there at 9pm.

With private removal to his late residence immediately after the rosary.

House strictly private.

Funeral Mass on Monday, February 17 at 11 o’clock in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Harkin Stamullen, Meath and Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Patrick Harkin Stamullen, Meath and Ballybofey. Reposing at Duff Funeral Directors, 89 Strand Street, Skerries, K34 C427, on Sunday, February 16, from 5pm until 8pm. Removal Monday, February 17, to Saint MacCullin's Church, Lusk, County Dublin, K45 TY26, for 1pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Whitestown Cemetery, Rush, County Dublin.

Gerard McLaughlin (Big Gerry), Milltown, Gleneely

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gerard McLaughlin (Big Gerry), Milltown, Gleneely.

Gerard’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, for Requiem Mass at 11 am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Bumbulance Children's Ambulance Service c/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Directors – 087 761 8864.

Teague McGinley, (Lude), Magheralosk, Bunbeg

The death has taken place in Donegal Hospice of Teague Mc Ginley, (Lude), Magheralosk, Bunbeg.

Reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 1pm in St Mary’s Chapel Derrybeg and burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery

Rosary at 9pm on both nights, house private afterwards till 11am the following morning and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only, donations to Donegal Hospice care of any family members

Shuttle Bus in operation from 4pm each evening.

John O’Donnell, ‘The Doctor’, Sheskinarone, Dungloe

The death has occurred at Letterkenny Hospital of John O’Donnell, ‘The Doctor’, Sheskinarone, Dungloe.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday from 12noon in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with internment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Family time from 10pm to 10am.

Margaret Mc Gettigan, Convent Road, Gortmacall, Milford

The death has occurred of Margaret Mc Gettigan, Convent Road, Gortmacall, Milford.

Requiem Mass in St. Brigid's Church's Church, Golan at 11am on Sunday followed by interment in Milford Cemetery. Family flowers only.

Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin/Portnoo

The peaceful death has taken place of Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly Rathgar, Co Dublin and Portnoo.

His remains will be repatriated to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, in the next few days, with funeral to be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 2pm at Inniskeel Parish Church, Portnoo.

