Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening - February 16

The following deaths have taken place:

- Patrick (Packie) McGonagle, Buncrana

- Kitty Ward née McKelvey, Meenavale, Glenties and formerly Fintown

- Mary Quigley, née Doherty, Mullaharlin Road, Dundalk, Louth and Carndonagh

- Tommy Lafferty, Moneydarragh, Gleneely

- Eamonn Melly, St. Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran

- Joseph O’Donnell, Braade, Kincasslagh

- Patrick Harkin Stamullen, Meath and Ballybofey

- Gerard McLaughlin (Big Gerry), Milltown, Gleneely

- Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin, Portnoo

Paul Murrin, Ballymagowan, Dunkineely.

The death has taken place of Paul Murrin, Ballymagowan, Dunkineely.

Remains reposing today, Sunday, at his residence from 3pm to 10pm and on Monday from 12noon to 10 pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of St. Joseph and St. Conal, Bruckless with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to SHOUT (Sligo Hospital Oncology Unit Trust) care of any family member or John B O’Donnell Funeral Director. House private on the morning of the funeral please.

Patrick (Packie) McGonagle, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Buncrana Nursing Unit of Patrick (Packie) McGonagle.

Packie’s remains will be reposing at his late residence from 6pm this evening, Sunday.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.



Kitty Ward née McKelvey, Meenavale, Glenties and formerly Fintown

The death has taken place of Kitty Ward née McKelvey, Meenavale, Glenties, F94 CH21 and formerly of Beaghmore, Fintown.

Her remains will repose at Shovlins Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara on Sunday February 16 from 2pm with removal at 3pm going to her residence.

Removal from there on Tuesday, February 18 to the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh for Requiem Mass for 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time on the morning of the funeral.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to Renal Dialysis Unit at Letterkenny University Hospital c/o James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Director or any family member. One way traffic system in place during the wake.

Mary Quigley, née Doherty, Mullaharlin Road, Dundalk, Louth and Carndonagh

The death has occurred of Mary Quigley, née Doherty, Mullaharlin Road, Dundalk, Louth and Carndonagh.

Reposing at the residence of her son Feargal, Seabank, Castlebellingham Co. Louth (eircode A91H2WX), from Sunday 1pm to 8pm.

Removal on Monday afternoon at 12.30pm to Saint Fursey's Church, Chapel Road, Haggardstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 1 o'clock, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Eamonn Melly, St. Colm’s Terrace, East End Bundoran

The death has occurred of Eamonn Melly, St. Colm’s Terrace, East End, Bundoran.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

House private at present please. Further enquiries Donal Breslins Funeral Home on 0862492036

Tommy Lafferty, Moneydarragh, Gleneely

The death has taken place at his home of Tommy Lafferty, Moneydarragh, Gleneely.

His remains are reposing at his late residence from 9pm.

Funeral from his home on Tuesday, February 18 at 10.15am for 11 o’clock Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

Followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the St Vincent De Paul Society, Bocan Branch c/o any family member.

All enquiries to Liam Collins Funeral director- 0872498407

Joseph O’Donnell, Braade, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in St Luke’s Hospital, Dublin of Joseph O’Donnell, Braade, Kincasslagh.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn’s Funeral Home on Sunday, February 16 from 5 o’clock.

Rosary there at 9pm.

With private removal to his late residence immediately after the rosary.

House strictly private.

Funeral Mass on Monday, February 17 at 11 o’clock in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry, with internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Patrick Harkin Stamullen, Meath and Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Patrick Harkin Stamullen, Meath and Ballybofey. Reposing at Duff Funeral Directors, 89 Strand Street, Skerries, K34 C427, on Sunday, February 16, from 5pm until 8pm. Removal Monday, February 17, to Saint MacCullin's Church, Lusk, County Dublin, K45 TY26, for 1pm Funeral Mass, followed by burial in Whitestown Cemetery, Rush, County Dublin.

Gerard McLaughlin (Big Gerry), Milltown, Gleneely

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Gerard McLaughlin (Big Gerry), Milltown, Gleneely.

Gerard’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Monday at 10.20am going to St Mary’s Church, Bocan, for Requiem Mass at 11 am with interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time please from 11pm to 10am.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Bumbulance Children's Ambulance Service c/o any family member or McFeeley Funeral Directors – 087 761 8864.

Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly, Rathgar, Dublin/Portnoo

The peaceful death has taken place of Peter Ticher, Epsom, Surrey, formerly Rathgar, Co Dublin and Portnoo.

His remains will be repatriated to Shovlin's Funeral Home, Sandfield, Ardara, in the next few days, with funeral to be held on Tuesday, March 3, at 2pm at Inniskeel Parish Church, Portnoo.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail us at editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.