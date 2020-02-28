Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, February 28

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sadie Campbell, 31 St. Bodens Tce., Culdaff

- Terry O'Doherty, 302 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Killybegs

- Marion Mc Conologue, Ballyloskey road, Carndonagh

- Margaret Ann (Peggy) Keane née O’Connor, 9 east rock, Ballyshannon

- Nora O’Donnell, Dunlewey

- Eileen Curran, Strand Road, Magheragallon

- Jim Campbell, Meenmore, Dungloe

- Martha Duffy, (née Connolly), 146 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan

- Mary Rose Gallagher, Ballycashel, Ardara

- Nora Harkin (née McAteer) of 47, Sylvan Park, Letterkenny

- Michael McCallion, Kilderry, Muff

- Lizzie Gallagher McKelvey, Tully, Dungloe and formerly Brockagh

- Pat McNulty, Tawly, Co. Leitrim and Mountcharles, and Leicester, England

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sadie Campbell, 31 St. Bodens Tce., Culdaff.

Remains reposing at her home.

House private at the request of the deceased.

Family and friends welcome.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am.

Funeral from there on Sunday afternoon, February 28 at 1.30pm for 2pm Requiem mass in St. Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Terry O'Doherty, 302 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Killybegs

The death has taken place at his home of Terry O'Doherty, 302 Coneyburrow Road, Lifford and formerly of Killybegs.

Reposing at his late residence from 6pm on Friday, February 28.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday afternoon, March 1 at 1.20pm for Mass in St Patrick's Church, Murlog, Lifford at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Pieta House c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 10pm to 11am.

Marion Mc Conologue, Ballyloskey road, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Marion Mc Conologue, Ballyloskey road, Carndonagh.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral leaving her home at Ballyloskey Road on Sunday at 1.30pm going to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for funeral mass at 2pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny, c/o any family member or Pat Kelly Funeral Director, Carndonagh

Margaret Ann (Peggy) Keane née O’Connor, 9 east rock, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Margaret Ann (Peggy) Keane née O’Connor, 9 east rock, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at the Pastoral centre at Our Lady Star of the Sea church Bundoran on Sunday from 2pm until 6pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am in Saint Joseph’s church the Rock, followed by Private family cremation at Lakelands crematorium Cavan. Donations to Shout Oncology unit Sligo University hospital trust c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Directors Belleek.



Nora O’Donnell, Dunlewey

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora O’ Donnell, Dunlewey.

Her remains will repose at the family home in Dunlewey.

Funeral Mass in the Sacred Heart Church, Dunlewey on Sunday morning, March 1 at 10am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm and house private from after the Rosary until 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired, to the Patients Comfort Fund, Lakehouse Nursing Home, Dunfanaghy c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty Funeral Director.

Eileen Curran, Strand Road, Magheragallon

The death has taken place of Eileen Curran, Strand Road, Magheragallon.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Removal from there at 6.30pm on Saturday, February 29 going to St. Mary’s Chapel, Derrybeg to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday morning, March 1 at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon cemetery. Rosary both nights at 9pm. House private from after the rosary until 11am.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Aras Gweedore, c/o any family member or Kieran Roarty, Funeral Director.

Jim Campbell, Meenmore, Dungloe

The death has occurred at Aras Gweedore of Jim Campbell, Meenmore, Dungloe.

Jim’s remains will repose at McGlynn’s Funeral Home tomorrow, Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29, from 5pm with Rosary at 9pm on both nights.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, March 1 at 12 noon in St. Crona’s Church, Dungloe, with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.



Martha Duffy, (née Connolly), 146 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Donegal Hospice of Martha Duffy, (née Connolly), 146 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Requiem Mass in St. Eunan’s Cathedral on Saturday morning, February 29 at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Family time from 10pm to 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, c/o Frank Bradley, Funeral Director.



Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan

The death has occurred of Martin McDaid, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, formerly Ballybotemple, Cloghan.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, March 19 at 3pm at Landican Central Chapel, Birkenhead, Mersyside, England, with interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Mary Rose Gallagher, Ballycashel, Ardara

The death has occurred of Mary Rose Gallagher, Ballycashel, Ardara.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, February 29 at 12.30pm going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, for Requiem Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family time from 11pm to 11am. Rosary both nights at 10pm.

Donations, if desired, to Killybegs Community Hospital, c/o Derek McCabe, Funeral Director.



Nora Harkin (née McAteer) of 47, Sylvan Park, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Nora Harkin, 47, Sylvan Park, Letterkenny (née McAteer, Kerrykeel).

Her remains will repose at her late residence.

Removal from there on Friday at 6.30pm to The Church of the Irish Martyrs, Ballyraine, to repose overnight for 11am Requiem Mass on Saturday followed by interment in the family plot in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if wished, to the Residents Comfort Fund, Hillcrest House, Letterkenny c/o of Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.



Michael McCallion, Kilderry, Muff

The death has taken place at his home of Michael McCallion, Kilderry, Muff.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral leaving there on Friday, February 28 at 10.15am going to St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

House private from 10pm. to 11am.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, c/o any family member of Pat Kelly, Funeral Director.

Lizzie Gallagher McKelvey, Tully, Dungloe and formerly Brockagh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Lizzie Gallagher McKelvey, Tully, Dungloe and formerly Brockagh.

Her remains are remaining at her late residence from Friday with wake starting at 3pm for family and friends only.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in the old cemetery.

Family time please from after the rosary and strictly private on the morning of the funeral.



Pat McNulty, Tawly, Co. Leitrim and Mountcharles, and Leicester, England

The death has taken place of Pat McNulty, Tawly, Co Leitrim and Mountcharles and Leicester, England at the Sheil Hospital, Ballyshannon.

Reposing at McGloin’s Funeral Home, Chapel Road, Cliffoney on Saturday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7.30pm to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough at 8.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Finner Cemetery, Bundoran. Donations if desired to the Sheil Hospital Comfort Fund c/o Mc Gloin Funeral Directors.



