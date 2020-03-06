Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, March 6

The following deaths have taken place:

- Kathleen McMonagle née Doherty, Stranaghappagh, Fintown

- Ian McCormack, Gerard’s Way, Malin Road, Carndonagh and Scotland

- Willie Holmes, 10 Luí na gréine, Oldtown and formerly of Knocknamona, Letterkenny

- John McCauley, Upper Drung, Quigleys Point

- Maggie O’Brien, Glassagh, Gweedore

- Brigid McKenna, née Carr, Dublin, New York and Donegal

- Catherine Ward, née Doherty of Glasgow and Downings

The death has occurred of Kathleen McMonagle née Doherty, Stranaghappagh, Fintown.

Her remains will repose at the Chapel of Rest Arch View Nursing Home, Letterkenny on Friday, March 6 from 2pm until rosary at 8pm and on

Saturday from 2pm until removal at 4:30pm going to St. Colmcille’s Church, Fintown to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 9:30am with internment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The death has taken place of Ian McCormack, Gerard’s Way, Malin Road, Carndonagh and formerly of Paisley, Scotland

His remains will be leaving Carndonagh Community Hospital Chapel of Rest on Friday, March 6 at 5pm going to his late residence.

Removal from there on Sunday, March 8 going to St. Patrick’s Church, Aughaclay, Malin for 10:30am Mass followed by Interment afterwards in Lagg Cemetery.

The death has taken place of Willie Holmes, 10 Luí na gréine, Oldtown and formerly of Knocknamona, Letterkenny.

Willie’s remains reposing at his daughter Louise and son-in-law Patrick Gallaghers’ residence at Galdonagh Glebe, Manorcunningham F92 FX03.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Saturday, March 7 in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny followed by private cremation.

Family flowers only please. Donation in lieu of flowers if desired to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

Family time on the morning of the funeral please.

The sudden death has taken place of John McCauley, Upper Drung, Quigleys Point.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday at 10.15am for 11am Requiem Mass in St Columbus Church, Drung followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Family time please from 11pm until 11am and on the morning of the funeral.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Kidney Association care of any family member or Liam Collins Funeral Director, 087 2498 407.

The death has taken place at Aras Gaoth Dobhair of Maggie O’Brien, Glassagh, Gaoth Dobhair.

Reposing at her late residence with Rosary each night at 9pm.

House private after the Rosary until 10am.

Removal from her late residence at 10.30am on Friday, March 6 for 11am Requiem Mass at St Colmcille’s, Knockfola with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only.

The death has taken place of Catherine Ward, née Doherty, of Glasgow and Downings.

Requiem Mass will take place in St. Gregory’s Church, Kelvindale Road, Glasgow at 9.30am on Wednesday, March 11, followed by cremation in Mary Hill Crematorium.

