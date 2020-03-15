Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening - March 15

The following deaths have taken place:

Eudes Monagle, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at of Eudes Monagle, Carrowreagh, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in the church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh on Tuesday, March 17 at 11 am.

Internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Daniel Dougherty, Carland, Kerrykeel

The peaceful death has taken place at his late residence of Daniel Dougherty, Carland, Kerrykeel.

Requiem mass will be held on Tuesday, March 17 at 11am in St Columba’s church Massmount followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard

Family and close friends only.

House strictly private at the request of the deceased.

Family flowers only donations in lieu if desired to Ionad Cois Locha Fanad c/o any family member.

Rose Crawford, Shore Lane, Carrickmore, St. Johnson

The peaceful death has taken place of Rose Crawford, Shore Lane, Carrickmore, St. Johnson.

Rose’s remains will repose at her late residence from 8pm on Sunday, March 15.

Funeral mass in St Baithin’s Church, St Johnson at 11am on Tuesday, March 17 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with government guidelines, wake and Funeral Mass private to immediate family only please.

Muriel Johnston, Bridgwater, Somerset, England and formerly of Laghey

The death has taken place of Muriel Johnston, Bridgwater, Somerset, England and formerly of Laghey.

Funeral service in Laghey Parish Church on Monday at 12pm followed by interment of ashes in the adjoining graveyard.

Bobbie Barclay, Corradoey, Convoy

The sudden death has taken place at his residence of Bobbie Barclay, Corradoey, Convoy.

Funeral from his residence on Monday at 1.30pm for 2pm service in St Ninian’s Parish Church, Convoy.

Burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining churchyard. House private, close friends and family welcome.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Gibsons Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Jim Foley, 2 Glenoughty Close, Glencar, Letterkenny and formerly of Nenagh, Tipperary

The death has taken place at Donegal Hospice of Jim Foley, 2 Glenoughty Close, Glencar, Letterkenny and formerly Nenagh, Co Tipperary.

His remains reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny at 10am with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery, Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

In compliance with government guidelines, wake and Mass private to immediate family only please.

Sarah Harvey (née Sweeney ex NT), Drumkeen, Ballybofey

The death has occurred peacefully in her 100th year of Sarah Harvey (née Sweeney ex NT), Drumkeen, Ballybofey

Funeral leaving her home on Monday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Drumkeen, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member.

Due to the recent HSE and Church Guidelines regarding funeral gatherings, the wake and funeral is strictly private to the immediate family please.

Thomas Reilly, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Longford and late of Annagary

The death has occurred peacefully in Mullingar Regional Hospital of Thomas Reilly, Ledwithstown, Ballymahon, Longford and formerly of Annagary.

His remains are reposing at his daughter Maryann's residence (N39 VX 97) on Sunday from 3pm until 8pm.

Requiem Mass is on Monday at 12 noon in St Dominic's Church, Kenagh, followed by burial in Kilcommock Cemetery.



Due to the current circumstances regarding Covid-19 and the guidelines laid down by the government the family say they understand if people are unable to attend.

