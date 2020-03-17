Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, March 17

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret Mc Naught, née Roulston, Aughavennan, Rathmullan

- Sally Mc Nulty, née Fields, Strabane and formerly of The Cottages, Lifford

- Etta McNaught née Roulston, Aughevennan, Rathmullan

- Charlie Breen, Lackenagh, Burtonport

- Neil Francis Gallagher, The Lodge, Ardara

- James Coyle, The Pound, St Johnston

- Colm Rodgers, Killynure Convoy

The death has occurred of Margaret Mc Naught, née Roulston, Aughavennan, Rathmullan.

Her remains will repose at her home from 5pm on Tuesday, March 17. Funeral service on Thursday March 19 at 2pm in Rathmullan Presbyterian Church. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with government guidelines, wake and funeral private to family and friends. Family flowers only.

Sally Mc Nulty, née Fields, Strabane and formerly of The Cottages, Lifford

The death has taken place of Sally Mc Nulty (née Fields) 9 Croaghan View, Strabane and formerly of The Cottages, Lifford.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday , March 17 from 5pm.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, March 19 at 9.25am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Marie Curie c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

Family time please from 11pm to 11am.

The wake and funeral mass will be limited to family and close friends only please.

The funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Melmount parish webcam.

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hopsital of Etta McNaught née Roulston, Aughevennan, Rathmullan.

Remains will repose at her home from 5pm on Tuesday, March 17.

Funeral service on Thursday at 2pm in Rathmullan Presbyterian church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and friends. Family flowers only.

Charlie Breen, Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Charlie Breen, Lackenagh, Burtonport.

Remains will repose at his home, to adhere to government restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Columbus Church Acres with internment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations in lieu, if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member or Sean McGlynn Funeral Directors.

Neil Francis Gallagher, The Lodge, Ardara

The death has taken place at Aras Mhic Shuibhne Nursing Home Laghey of Neil Francis Gallagher, The Lodge, Ardara.

His remains will be reposing at Shovlin's Funeral home Sandfield on Tuesday evening from 4pm to 7pm followed by removal to the Church of the Holy family Ardara arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government guidelines the wake and Funeral are private to family and close friends.

James Coyle, The Pound, St Johnston

The death has occurred of James Coyle, The Pound, St Johnston.

Remains reposing at his late residence. Wake strictly private.

Private cremation on Wednesday.

No Flowers or cards please (Mass or sympathy); any enquiries to Kelly's Funeral Directors, Raphoe.

Colm Rodgers, Killynure, Convoy

The death has taken place at the Beacon Hospital Dublin of Colm Rodgers, Killynure, Convoy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 10.15am for 11am Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Convoy with burial afterwards in the family plot in the old cemetery, Convoy.

Due to government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private.

