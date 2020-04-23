Donegal town mourns much-loved citizen who died after a long battle with illness

In a time of great sadness, Donegal Town and the surrounding area is mourning the loss of one of its much loved residents.

Bridie Brogan, St Joseph’s Avenue has died following a long battle with illness.

The deceased who was 88 passed away in Letterkenny University Hospital on Wednesday afternoon. She had been ill and failing health for some time.

Well loved and much liked by all who knew and met her the late Bridie Brogan, née McGroarty was a native of Ballintra, but lived most of her adult life in Donegal Town.

In a long and varied career, she served as housekeeper to a number of clergy including Fr Augustine McCauley PP, Ballintra, Monsignor Andrew Carrabin, Donegal Town and Fr Patrick McShane, PP Donegal Town.

A renowned cook, she started her working life as the head cook for the Temple family in Donegal Town. She was also an All-Ireland champion baker and qualified as a chef at the age of 60.

Married to Donegal and Ulster Gaelic footballer Patsy Brogan, the late Bride Brogan was also a keen sportswoman in her own right and was a Donegal champion badminton player in her younger days.

She is predeceased by husband Patsy and is survived by her son Pascal, Boston, daughters, Anne Shovlin, St John's Point, Clare McMenamin, Ardeskin, Barnesmore, Caroline Brogan Pringle, Letterkenny and Collette Brogan Boyle, Ardara, sister Theresa Lawne, Ballykillowen, Donegal Town and 15 grandchildren, great-grandchild, nephews, nieces and a wide circle of family and friends.

She is due to be laid to rest on Friday evening, in Clar cemetery under strict government guidelines following Requiem Mass at 4pm in St Patrick's Church, Donegal Town. The Mass will be streamed live on the church webcam

May she rest in peace.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh an hanam dílis.