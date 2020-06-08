Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, June 8

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred of Barney Herrity, Meentaugh, Glenvar.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, June 10, at 12 noon in St Mary’s Star of the Sea Church, Glenvar. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Margaret Sweeney, 12 Clareden Drive, Drumlonagher, Donegal town and formerly of Meenagolan, Bruckless

The peaceful death in the loving care of the staff of the Harbour Lights Nursing Home, has taken place of Margaret Sweeney, 12 Clareden Drive, Drumlonagher, Donegal town and formerly of Meenagolan, Bruckless (non Covid-related).

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in the Church of Saint Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless, which can be viewed on Facebook page (Belong to Bruckless), followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to current HSE restrictions on funeral gatherings, funeral Mass and burial will be private to family members only.

Donna McLaughlin, Doneyloop, Castlefinn

The sudden death has take place of Donna McLaughlin, Doneyloop, Castlefinn



She was the much loved mother of Kailum, Jayden and Raigan, beloved daughter of Brendan and Claire, loving sister of Mark, Aidan, Christina and Louise.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by her entire family circle.

Funeral arrangements later.

Austin Kilpatrick (Senior), Raphoe

The death has taken place of Austin Kilpatrick (Senior), 261 St Eunan's Terrace, Raphoe.

His remains are reposing at his late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday at 10.30am going to St Eunan's Church, Raphoe, for 11am requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.parishofraphoe.com

Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice c/o Kelly's Funeral Directors.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are private.

Berty McDonald, Killian, Malin

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Berty McDonald, Killian, Malin.

Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Lagg, Malin on Monday, June 8 at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are for immediate family only please.

John Dougela of Ardsbeg, Gortahork and Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of John Dougela, Ardsbeg, Gortahork. Sadly missed by his partner Donna, daughter Ashley, grandson Ramsey, sisters Sophie and Ellen and extended family.

His remains will repose at the family home in Ardsbeg on Monday evening, June 8. John's Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday in Christ the King Church, Gortahork at 11am with burial afterwards in Falcarragh Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, wake, funeral and burial are strictly private to 25 members of family and close friends.

