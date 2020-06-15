Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, June 15

The following deaths have taken place:

- Tom Campbell, Glebe, Carndonagh

- Maureen Doherty, Gaoth Dobhair

- Graham Patterson, Rossnowlagh

- Bida Sweeney, Golan, Milford

- Sharon Branley, London and Ballyshannon

- Sean Murray, Donegal town and Dublin

- Ann Lyne, née Boyce, Kilnamanagh, Dublin and Glenties

Amelda Doherty, Strand Court, Buncrana

The death has taken place at her residence of Amelda Doherty, Strand Court, Buncrana.

Remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral form there on Tuesday morning, June 16 at 10.15am going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in Cockhill cemetery.

Funeral will be streamed live on webcam via Church services.tv/cockhill and chose the mobile option.

Funeral is strictly restricted to 25 immediate family & friends only.

Tom Campbell, Glebe, Carndonagh

The death has taken place in the Nazareth House, Fahan of Tom Campbell, Glebe, Carndonagh.

Burial service at Hillhead Presbyterian Church, Carndonagh on Tuesday, June 16 at 2pm.

In compliance with current HSE & Government guidelines burial is private to family.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Hillhead Presbyterian Church, Carndonagh C/O Pat Kelly, Funeral Directors or any family member.

Service of thanksgiving will be held at a later date

Maureen Doherty, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Maureen Doherty, (Maureen Charlie Thimlín) of Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair. Sadly missed by her daughter, Cathy, her son Harold, her brother, Danny, grandchildren and extended family

Burial will take place in Magheragallon Cemetery on Monday, June 15. However due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral will be private to 25 family members/friends.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page at 11am. Rosary will be broadcast on the Paróiste Ghaoth Dobhair Facebook page tonight, Sunday at 9pm.

Graham Patterson, Rossnowlagh

The death has occurred of Graham Patterson, Lurgan, Rossnowlagh at the North West Hospice, Sligo. Deeply missed by his loving wife Mary, son Lloyd, mother Evelyn, brothers Thomas and Richard and family circle.

Funeral service in his late residence, Monday, June 15 at 1pm, followed by burial in St John’s Parish Church graveyard, Rossnowlagh. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, care of any family member or George Irwin Funeral Directors.

Bida Sweeney, Golan, Milford

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Bida Sweeney, Golan, Milford

Her remains will be reposing at her home.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake funeral and interment will be strictly private to the immediate family only.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon in St Brigid's Church, Golan on Tuesday, June 16, followed by interment in Milford Cemetery.

Sharon Branley, London and Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Sharon Branley, St Pancrea's Court, High Road, East Finchley, London and late of 36 St Benildus Avenue, Ballyshannon.

Due to government restrictions on Covid 19, the wake and funeral will be private to family only please.

Remains going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon on Monday for 11am Funeral Mass with burial afterwards in the Abbey Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust, C/o McGee’s funeral home. All enquiries to John or Darren McGee on 071 98 51744.

Seán Murray, 433 O’Duignan Avenue, Drumrooske, Donegal town and Dublin

The sudden death has taken place of Seán Murray, 433 O’Duignan Avenue, Drumrooske, Donegal town and Dublin.

Due to Covid-19 regulations, the funeral home is private to family only.

A private funeral will take place for immediate family only due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings on Monday, June 15.The funeral procession will pass Church Rd, East Wall at approx 10.45am on route to the Church.

A live stream of the funeral mass will be broadcast on Monday morning 15th June via the following link, https://youtu.be/WklA9LGeoEY

Ann Lyne, née Boyce, Kilnamanagh, Dublin and Glenties

The death has occurred of Ann Lyne, née Boyce, Kilnamanagh, Dublin and Glenties.

In line with HSE/Government advice and to ensure the safety of all Ann’s family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. Her family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Ann would take some time to light a candle and remember the good times spent with her.

When current restrictions are lifted a memorial service for Ann will be arranged.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.