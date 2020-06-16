Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, June 16

The following deaths have taken place:

- Ellen (Chrissie) Lucey (née Heelan), 12 Station Road, Ballyshannon

- Florence Fisher, Carnadore, Castlefin

- Jason Haughey, Kilmacrennan

- Joe Peoples, Kinny Cally, St. Johnston

- Margaret Egan, Dublin and Gleneely

- Patrick Paul McGonagle, USA and Malin

Ellen (Chrissie) Lucey (née Heelan), 12 Station Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Ellen (Chrissie) Lucey (née Heelan), Ballyshannon (non-Covid).

In accordance with current government guidelines and in the hope of keeping family and friends safe Ellen’s family home, funeral and burial will take place privately to family and close friends. Ellen’s Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday in St. Joseph’s Church, the Rock, Ballyshannon at 11am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Florence Fisher, Carnadore, Castlefin

The death has taken place at her residence of Florence Fisher, Carnadore, Castlefin.

Due to HSE and Government regulations the wake, funeral and internment is strictly private to family only.

A Memorial service will be held at a later date.

Jason Haughey, Kilmacrennan

The death has taken place as the result of road traffic accident of Jason Haughey, son of Tony Diver and Mary Haughey.

Remains reposing at home of his father Tony Diver, 4 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 12 noon in St Columba's Church Kilmacrennan.

Burial afterwards in New Leck Cemetery. In accordance with current guidelines, wake, funeral and burial private to family only.

The Mass can be viewed on Kilmacrennan Parish facebook page.

Joe Peoples, Kinny Cally, St. Johnston

The death has taken place of Joe Peoples, Kinny Cally, St. Johnston.

Due to Government and HSE regulations wake and funeral private.

Remains reposing at his late residence from 6pm this evening, Tuesday, June 16. Funeral from there on Thursday morning at 10.30am going to St. Baithin's Church, St. Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Medical 5 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O of Kelly’s Funeral Directors, Raphoe.

Margaret (Peggy) Egan, (née Harkin), Stillorgan, Dublin and Gleneely

The death has occurred of Margaret (Peggy) Egan (née Harkin), Stillorgan, Dublin and Gleneely.

She died peacefully in the tender care of the nurses at the Four Ferns Nursing Home.

Margaret was the beloved wife of Tony and much loved mother of Majella, Sinéad, Daragh and Ronan, mother-in-law to Martin, Niamh and Maeve and dear grandmother of Doireann, the late Cormac and Aoibhinn.

Deeply missed by her husband, daughters, son, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only please.

Due to Government restrictions on gatherings, a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 17, in the Church of Our Lady of Perpetual Succour, Foxrock at 10am. Please see the link to the Church webcam https://foxrockparishchallenges.com/home/webcam/

Patrick Paul McGonagle, Quincy, USA and formerly Malin, Donegal



Patrick Paul McGonagle, 57, of Quincy, formerly of Malin Town, passed away following a courageous battle with cancer on Friday, June 12 at his home, surrounded by his family.

Patrick was the beloved father of Ryan, Diarmuid, Erin McGonagle, and wife June (Ryan) McGonagle for 25 years, all in Quincy.

He was a son of the late Patrick and Margaret (Gallagher) McGonagle; brother of Danny McGonagle, Andy McGonagle and wife Noreen, Mary McCandless and husband Marshall all of Donegal; son-in-law of Carmel Ryan of Tipperary; brother-in-law of Linda McGonagle, Donegal, Denise Ryan, London, Paddy and Willie Ryan both of Tipperary. Paul is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Paul’s funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Paul may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: editorial@donegaldemocrat.com

Please include a contact number for verification.