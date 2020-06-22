Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, June 22

The following deaths have taken place:

- Brigid Marie Deveney, Lurganbrack, Glenvar

- Marion McCauley Ardcolgan, Carndonagh

- Denis Cabla, 7A Millfield Heights, Buncrana

- Peggy Slevin née McHugh, Tir Conaill Street, Ballyshannon and Glenties

- Cecelia McCready, Leitirmacaward

- James McGettigan, Letterkenny

- Josie Gallagher, Ardara

- Patrick Christopher Nolan, West Park, Midleton, Cork and Letterkenny

- John Gallagher, Glasgow/Crolly

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Brigid Marie Deveney, Lurganbrack, Glenvar.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake, funeral and burial private to family only.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

The death has taken place at the Carndonagh Community Hospital of Marion McCauley Ardcolgan, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her daughter Stella Farren’s residence, Glasha, Carndonagh.

Funeral from there on Wednesday at 10:30am to Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh for 11am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral for immediate family only please.

The sudden death has occurred of Denis Cabla, 7A Millfield Heights, Buncrana. Denis's remains will repose at McLaughlin's Funeral Home, 16 Lower Main Street, Buncrana on Tuesday, June 23 from 2pm to 4pm and 6.30pm to 8.30pm.

Removal from there on Wednesday at 10.30am going to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for private cremation at 1pm.

The death has taken place of Peggy Slevin née McHugh, Tir Conaill Street, Ballyshannon and Glenties.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines and in hoping to keep our family and friends safe, Peggy's home, Funeral Mass and cemetery will be private to family.

Peggy's Funeral Mass will take place on Wednesday, June 24 in Saint Patrick's, Ballyshannon, at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Belleek. Family flowers only

Mass can be viewed on: https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Cecilia McCready, Curr Point, Leitirmacaward.

In compliance HSE and Government guidelines, wake, requiem Mass and funeral are strictly private to family only please.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Bridget’s Church Leitirmacaward with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Dungloe Patients comfort fund c/o any family member or Shaun McGlynn Funeral Director.

The sudden death has occurred of James McGettigan, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, requiem Mass and funeral are strictly private to family only please.

Requiem Mass can be viewed from St Eunan’s Cathedral website on Tuesday at 11am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to the residents comfort fund at “The Lodge” Hillcrest House c/o Paschal Blake Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Road, Letterkenny.

The death has occurred of Josie Gallagher, Crucknagapple, Ardara.

His remains will repose at McCabe’s Funeral premises Ardara, on Sunday evening from 6.30pm followed by removal at 9pm to his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday, June 23 at 10.15 am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for 11am Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private to family and close friends only please.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.mcnmedia.churchoftheholyfamilyardara

The death has occurred of Patrick Christopher Nolan, West Park, Midleton, Cork and Letterkenny.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, Patrick's Funeral Mass will be confined to family only. The family would like to thank everybody for their co-operation in these difficult times.

Patrick's Funeral Mass will be live streamed on Midleton Parish Saorview at 10am on Tuesday, June 23, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has taken place in Glasgow of John Gallagher, Meenaleck, Crolly.

Funeral Mass in Star of the Sea Church, Annagry on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the new graveyard.

Due to Government and HSE regulations, funeral and burial are strictly private to 25 members of family and close friends.

The funeral mass can be viewed on the Annagry Parish webcam https://site2.watchmcnmedia.tv/camera/annagry.htm

