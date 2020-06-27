Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening - June 27

The following deaths have taken place:

- Betty Mc Granaghan née Doherty, Tawnacrom, Castlefin

- Maureen Duffy, 295 Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey

- Maria Griffin, 3 Clos Naomh Conaill, Glenties

- Elizabeth ‘Lilly’ Graham née Roulston, Lenamore Stables, Muff

- Christy McCafferty, Ballyshannon

- Sally McGrath, No. 23 Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny

- Kathleen Coll, Strand Road, Bunbeg

The death has occurred of Betty Mc Granaghan née Doherty, Tawnacrom, Castlefin.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Monday, June 29 at 11am in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin.

Interment afterward in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin.

Due to Government restrictions, the House, Mass, and Interment are strictly private to the immediate family.

The Mass can be viewed via the Parish webcam.

The death has occurred at her home of Maureen Duffy, 295 Ard Mc Carron, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving her home on Monday, June 29 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterward in Drumboe Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines,the Wake and Funeral will be Private to the immediate family and friends only, please.

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired,to the Patients Comfort Fund,St.Joseph’s Community Hospital,Stranorlar,care of any family member.

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice, Letterkenny of Maria Griffin, 3 Clos Naomh Conaill, Glenties.

Reposing at her father's residence, Station Road, Glenties from 9pm this evening, Saturday, June 27.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 29 at 11am in St Connells’ Church, Glenties.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv.

With burial in the local cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be private to family and close friends.

Enquiries to James McGuinness Funeral Directors, Glenties, on 0872395827

The death has occurred peacefully at her home in Lenamore Stables, Muff of Elizabeth ‘Lilly’ Graham née Roulston in her 101st year.

In accordance with Government guidelines funeral arrangements are private.

Funeral is restricted to the immediate family only.

Friends are welcome to stand along the route and pay their respects while maintaining social distancing.

Family flowers only, Donations to Ballyarnett Presbyterian Church c/o Mrs Ruth Hay Funeral Director, 24a Church Road, Londonderry BT47 3QQ

The peaceful death has taken place of Christy McCafferty, Lissahully, Ballyshannon - non Covid-related.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, Christy’s home and funeral will be private to family please.

Funeral will leave the home of his sister, Noreen McCabe, Lissahully on Monday at 10.15am going to St. Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Mass followed by burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, the Rock.

Mass can be viewed on churchservices.ie/tv/stpatricksballyshannon.

The death has taken place of Sally McGrath, No. 23 Wolfe Tone Place, Glencar, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass on Monday, June 29 at 11am in St. Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny. It can be viewed live from www.churchservicestv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to Arch View Lodge Nursing Home Comfort Fund c/o any family member.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Kathleen Coll, Strand Road, Bunbeg.

Her remains will leave the family home at 12:30pm on Sunday going to St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards to the family plot in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Covid 19 guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Rosary each night at 9pm at the family home.

