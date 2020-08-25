Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, August 25, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sean Maguire, Carricknamana, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Josephine Kelly, Magherapaste, Drumboe, Stranorlar

- Kathleen McCauley, 370 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

- John McDermott, Terahork, Gleneely

- Martha Gallagher, Rathgorey, Rossnakill, Fanad

- Grace Diver, Carnagarve, Moville

- Donal (Danny) McAteer, Meenacuing, Gweedore

- Michael O’Donnell (Michael Danny Minnie), Factory Road, Gaoth Dobhair and Annagry

- Sean Ginty, Ard Mhuire, Glencar Road, Letterkenny

- Margaret (Peig) McCarry; 37 Thorndale Drive, Artane, Dublin 5

- Gladys Kerr, Nee Maxwell, Scotland, formerly Kiltoal Convoy

- John Rankin, Cloon Carney, Trentagh

- Hughie McFadden, Gaoth Dobhair

Sean Maguire, Carricknamana, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred at Lifford Community Hospital of Sean Maguire, Carricknamana, Crossroads, Killygordon.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Thursday, August 27 at 11am on St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please.

Josephine Kelly, Magherapaste, Drumboe, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Josephine Kelly, Magherapaste, Drumboe, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, August 26 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the House, Funeral and Burial will be private to the family only please.

Kathleen McCauley, 370 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at St Joseph’s Hospital, Stranorlar of Kathleen McCauley, 370 Glencar Irish, Letterkenny.

Reposing at her late residence from 7pm this evening, Tuesday

Funeral mass at 11am on Thursday in St Eunan’s Cathedral with interment afterwards to the family plot in New Leck Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Barnesmore Ward St Joseph’s Hospital Patient’s Comfort Fund C/O any family member or Con McDaid Funeral Director, Letterkenny

John McDermott, Terahork, Gleneely

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of John McDermott; Terahork, Gleneely.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass will take place on Thursday, August 27 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Bocan, Culdaff.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Kidney Dialyses Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member.

Martha Gallagher, Rathgorey, Rossnakill, Fanad

The peaceful death has taken place of Martha Gallagher, Rathgorey, Rossnakill, Fanad.

Remains reposing at her home.

Funeral service on Wednesday, August 26 at 2pm in Christ the Redeemer Church, Rossnakill.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral is private to family and close friends only please.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Alzheimer’s Society and Palliative Care c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Grace Diver, Carnagarve, Moville

The death has taken place at her home of Grace Diver, Carnagarve, Moville.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Wednesday, August 26 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, Moville.

Followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers to diabetes Ireland c/o any family member.

Donal (Danny) McAteer, Meenacuing, Gweedore

The sudden death has taken place, at his home, of Donal McAteer, Meenacuing, Gweedore and formerly of Fanad.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Maureen, daughters Niamh, Sinead and Aisling, sons Donal, Aodhain, Ciaran and Cormac, sisters Cathy, Nora and Nelly, his twelve grandchildren and extended family.

His remains will repose at his home in Meenacuing. Due to Government and HSE regulations, wake is private to family and close friends only.

Donal's cremation will take place on Wednesday, August 26, at Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

Michael O’Donnell (Michael Danny Minnie), Factory Road, Gaoth Dobhair and Annagry

The death has taken place of Michael O'Donnell (Michael Danny Minnie) of the Factory Road, Gaoth Dobhair and Annagry.

His remains are reposing at his home.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral will be family only.

Funeral Arrangements to follow.

Enquiries to Colm Gillespie, Funeral Director



Sean Ginty, Ard Mhuire, Glencar Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at his late residence of Sean Ginty, Ard Mhuire, Glencar Road, Letterkenny.

Retired Chief Superintendent of An Garda Síochána.

Sean’s remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral at 3pm on Wednesday August 26, followed by burial in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral is private to family and close friends only.

Margaret (Peig) McCarry, 37 Thorndale Drive, Artane, Dublin 5

The death has taken place in Beaumount Hospital Dublin of Margaret (Peig) McCarry, 37 Thorndale Drive, Artane, Dublin 5.

Funeral Mass in St Eunan’s Cathedral Letterkenny on Wednesday at 11am with burial afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends only.

All enquiries to Terence McClintock, Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Gladys Kerr, (née Maxwell), Scotland, formerly Kiltoal Convoy

The death has taken place in Airdrie, Scotland of Gladys Kerr (née Maxwell) and formerly of Kiltoal Convoy.

Wife of Vince, mother of Linda, Anne, Elaine and Angela, daughter of the Late Billy and Eliza Maxwell and sister of Frances, Jackie, Elma and Vivienne.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

John Rankin, Cloon Carney, Trentagh

The death has taken place at his late residence of John Rankin, Cloon Carney, Trentagh.

Funeral service in Trentagh Presbyterian Church at 12.30pm on Wednesday, August 26 followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial for family and close friends only.

Hughie McFadden, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place of Hughie McFadden, (Hughie Eoghanie Hughie) of Carrickboyle, Gaoth Dobhair.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Mass will be broadcast on Gillespie Funeral Directors Facebook page.

