Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, September 14, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Margaret Porter, 28 St Joseph's Park, Buncrana

- Joan McCrea, Billary, Pettigo

- David Browne, Woodhill, Manorcunningham

- Sean McGee, Massinass, Creeslough

- Tommy McHugh, Lackenagh, Burtonport

- Leonard Crumlish, Clonkillymore, Termon

- Rita Gallagher, Post Office, Pettigo

- Harold Roddie, Benroe, Bruckless

- Joey Torrens, Quarry View, Laghey

- Nancy Conaghan (née McFadden) of Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow

- Anthony (Joe) McDaid, Main Street, Dunkineely formerly of Loughmult

- Kathleen Devenney, Main Street, Carrigans

- Benjamin Benzie Crawford, Lower Main Street, Ballintra

- Gladys Kerr, née Maxwell formerly of Kiltoal Convoy

- Rose McClafferty, Ardban, Downings

- Mrs Kathleen Devenney, Main Street, Carrigans

- Eamon O’Brien, East End Bundoran

- Susan Connolly (née Gallagher), Main Street, Convoy

- James (Jim) Duggan, Portmarnock, Dublin/Milford

Margaret Porter, 28 St Joseph's Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Porter, 28 St Joseph's Park, Buncrana.

Removal from Mc Laughlin's Funeral Home on Monday, September 14 at 5pm going to her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 16 at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, please.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake & funeral are private to family & close friends only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on webcam via Church services TV/ Cockhill and chose the mobile option

Joan McCrea, Billary, Pettigo

The death has taken place at Aras Mac Shuibhne, Mullinasole, Laghey of Joan McCrea, Billary, Pettigo.

Removal from her residence in Pettigo at 10.45am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions the house and funeral are restricted to family only.

David Browne, Woodhill, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at the Letterkenny University Hospital of David Browne, Woodhill, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment private to family, friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Breast Cancer Research c/o any family member or Gibson’s Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Sean McGee, Massinass, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Sean McGee, Massinass, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, wake funeral and burial private to family and close friends only please.

Mass can be viewed on MCNMedia/tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough.

Tommy McHugh, Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred of Tommy McHugh, Lackenagh, Burtonport.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9 o'clock.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family, neighbours and close friends only.

Leonard Crumlish, Clonkillymore, Termon

The peaceful death has occurred at his home of Leonard Crumlish, Clonkillymore, Termon.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday going to St Columba’s Church, Termon for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed live on the Parish Facebook page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Joey Torrens, Quarry View, Laghey

The death has taken place of Joey Torrens, Quarry View, Laghey. Remains reposing at his late residence, with removal on Tuesday going to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra, for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. HSE and government guidelines apply. House private please.

Harold Roddie, Benroe, Bruckless

The death has occurred of Harold Roddie, Benroe, Bruckless. Funeral arrangements to follow.

Rita Gallagher, Post Office, Pettigo

The death has taken place of Rita Gallagher, Post Office, Pettigo. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Nancy Conaghan (née McFadden) of Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Nancy Conaghan (née McFadden) of Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow. Sadly missed by her daughter Anna, her nieces Noeleen (Sloithean), Annemarie, Jackie and Annabel, her nephew Georgie and all her extended family.

Her remains will be brought to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, Wednesday, September 16.

Funeral Mass will take place Thursday, September 17, in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg, at 1pm followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral will be private to family and close friends only. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page.

Anthony (Joe) McDaid, Main Street, Dunkineely formerly of Loughmult

The death has taken place of Anthony (Joe) McDaid, Main Street, Dunkineely formerly of Loughmult. Remains reposing at Shovlin’s Funeral Home, Ardara on Sunday from 4pm to 6pm with removal to the Church of St. Joseph and Saint Conal, Bruckless arriving at 7pm, to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 12noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the funeral home and funeral are restricted to family and friends only.

Kathleen Devenney, Main Street, Carrigans

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mrs Kathleen Devenney, Main Street, Carrigans.

Funeral Mass on Monday, September 14, at 11am in St. Baithin’s Church, St. Johnston followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to the Oncology Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital, care of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Benjamin Benzie Crawford, Lower Main Street, Ballintra

The death has taken place of Benjamin Benzie Crawford, Lower Main Street, Ballintra. Reposing at his late residence from 5.30pm Sunday evening for family only.

Removal on Monday to the Church of Ireland, Ballintra for 2pm Funeral Service, followed by burial afterwards in Drumhome graveyard.

Gladys Kerr, née Maxwell formerly of Kiltoal Convoy

The death occurred on Saturday, August 22 in Airdrie, Scotland of Gladys Kerr, née Maxwell formerly of Kiltoal Convoy.

Wife of Vince, mother of Linda, Anne, Elaine and Angela, daughter of the Late Billy and Eliza Maxwell and sister of Frances, Jackie, Elma and Vivienne.

Gladys' funeral will take at 10am at St Serf's, Airdrie on Thursday, September 17 with Requiem Mass for by burial at Coltswood Cemetery Coatbridge fortified by the rights of the Holy Catholic Church.

Rose McClafferty, Ardban, Downings

The death has taken place of Rose McClafferty, Ardban, Downings.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Monday, going to the church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock which can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake and funeral is private to family and close friends.

Mrs Kathleen Devenney, Main Street, Carrigans

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mrs Kathleen Devenney, Main Street, Carrigans.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Baithin’s Church St. Johnston followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government Guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friend only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Ward Letterkenny University Hospital care of Gibson Funeral Directors convoy.

Eamon O’Brien, East End Bundoran

The peaceful death has taken place of Eamon O’Brien from East End Bundoran at the Brindley Manor Nursing home in Convoy.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran.

Please adhere to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Susan Connolly (née Gallagher), Main Street, Convoy

The death has occurred in Toronto, Canada of Susan Connolly (née Gallagher) formerly of Main Street, Convoy.

She will be sadly mourned by her daughters Michelle and Erin, cherished grandchildren, Julian, Rachel, Aidan, Darrien and two great-grandchildren, her sisters Hannah Duffy (Raphoe), Patsy McCool (Stranorlar), Tina McMenamin (Dublin), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Interment will take place privately in Toronto, in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

James (Jim) Duggan, Portmarnock, Dublin/Milford

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Duggan, Portmarnock, Dublin and Milford.



Beloved husband of Catherine. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters Karen, Naomh and Roisin, sons Paul and Jimmy, sons-in-law Finbar, Ken and Packie, daughters-in-law Karen and Jennifer, his adored 12 grandchildren, brother Hugo, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private funeral will take place for family and close friends.

A live stream of Jim's funeral mass can be viewed on Monday, September 14, at 10am on the following link: http://portmarnockparish.ie/.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie