Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, September 14, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Richard Druce, Cashel, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Richard Druce, Cashel, Creeslough.

Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving for the life of Richard Druce will take place in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday morning, September 16 at 11am.

Private cremation to follow.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and service are private to family and close friends only please.

Service can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Brendan Mitchell, Dundee, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Brendan Mitchell, Dundee, St Johnston.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning, September 16 at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Porter, 28 St Joseph's Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Porter, 28 St Joseph's Park, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 16 at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, please.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake & funeral are private to family & close friends only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on webcam via Church services TV/ Cockhill and chose the mobile option

Joan McCrea, Billary, Pettigo

The death has taken place at Aras Mac Shuibhne, Mullinasole, Laghey of Joan McCrea, Billary, Pettigo.

Removal from her residence in Pettigo at 10.45am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions the house and funeral are restricted to family only.

David Browne, Woodhill, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at the Letterkenny University Hospital of David Browne, Woodhill, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 2pm.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, wake, funeral and interment private to family, friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Breast Cancer Research c/o any family member or Gibson’s Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Sean McGee, Massinass, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Sean McGee, Massinass, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Tuesday at 11am with burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Unit, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director, Creeslough.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines, wake funeral and burial private to family and close friends only please.

Mass can be viewed on MCNMedia/tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough.

Tommy McHugh, Lackenagh, Burtonport

The death has occurred of Tommy McHugh, Lackenagh, Burtonport.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am in St Columba’s Church, Acres with interment afterwards in Belcruit cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9 o'clock.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family, neighbours and close friends only.

Leonard Crumlish, Clonkillymore, Termon

The peaceful death has occurred at his home of Leonard Crumlish, Clonkillymore, Termon.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday going to St Columba’s Church, Termon for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed live on the Parish Facebook page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family, neighbours and close friends.

Joey Torrens, Quarry View, Laghey

The death has taken place of Joey Torrens, Quarry View, Laghey. Remains reposing at his late residence, with removal on Tuesday going to St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra, for 11am Funeral Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard. HSE and government guidelines apply. House private please.

Harold Roddie, Benroe, Bruckless

The death has occurred of Harold Roddie, Benroe, Bruckless. Remains reposing this evening at his residence from 6pm to 8pm. Funeral service on Tuesday in the Methodist Church, Dunkineely at 1pm, followed by committal in Killaghtee graveyard. Due to HSE and government guidelines house and funeral are restricted to family and friends.

Rita Gallagher, Post Office, Pettigo

The death has taken place of Rita Gallagher, Post Office, Pettigo. Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Removal tomorrow, Tuesday from her residence at 10.45 am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards to the adjoining cemetery. In accordance with Government guidelines the funeral is strictly for family and friends. Funeral Mass will be streamed on www.churchservice.tv/pettigo

Nancy Conaghan (née McFadden) of Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Nancy Conaghan (née McFadden) of Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow. Sadly missed by her daughter Anna, her nieces Noeleen (Sloithean), Annemarie, Jackie and Annabel, her nephew Georgie and all her extended family.

Her remains will be brought to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, Wednesday, September 16.

Funeral Mass will take place Thursday, September 17, in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg, at 1pm followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral will be private to family and close friends only. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page.

Gladys Kerr, née Maxwell formerly of Kiltoal Convoy

The death occurred on Saturday, August 22 in Airdrie, Scotland of Gladys Kerr, née Maxwell formerly of Kiltoal Convoy.

Wife of Vince, mother of Linda, Anne, Elaine and Angela, daughter of the Late Billy and Eliza Maxwell and sister of Frances, Jackie, Elma and Vivienne.

Gladys' funeral will take at 10am at St Serf's, Airdrie on Thursday, September 17 with Requiem Mass for by burial at Coltswood Cemetery Coatbridge fortified by the rights of the Holy Catholic Church.

