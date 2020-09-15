Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, September 15, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Maud Gormley, 1 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Danny McGuinness, known locally as Danny McGinney, Boynee, Ballyshannon

- Corinne Moyne, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot

- Seamus Haran, Drumnagroagh Station Road, Ballyshannon

- Paddy Bradley, Kill, Carrigart

- John P Faulkner, Carrowkeel, Quigley's Point

- Mrs Evelyn Stuart, Mondooey, Manorcunningham

- Richard Druce, Cashel, Creeslough

- Brendan Mitchell, Dundee, St Johnston

- Margaret Porter, 28 St Joseph's Park, Buncrana

- Joan McCrea, Billary, Pettigo

- Nancy Conaghan (née McFadden) of Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow

- Gladys Kerr, née Maxwell formerly of Kiltoal Convoy

The death has occurred of Maud Gormley, 1 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 12 noon tomorrow, Wednesday, September 16. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, September 18, in St Eunan’s Cathedral, with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends only.

Danny McGuinness, known locally as Danny McGinney, Boynee, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Danny McGuinness, known as Danny McGinney, Boynee, Ballyshannon.

Reposing privately at his late residence from 2pm on Wednesday for family, neighbours and close friends only, please. Removal from his home on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St. Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to current Goverment and HSE restrictions the House and Funeral Mass are private to family, neighbours and close friends only please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, C/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Corinne Moyne, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at her residence of Corinne Moyne, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, September 17 at 11am in St Aengus' Church, Burt followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are for family only.

Corinne's Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the mobile option.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Seamus Haran, Drumnagroagh Station Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Seamus Haran, Drumnagroagh Station Road, Ballyshannon. Reposing at his residence on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Joseph’s church the Rock Ballyshannon for 12 noon Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government directives and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral will be private to family and close friends. Enquiries to John Mulreany funeral services Bundoran Tel (071)9841547

Paddy Bradley, Kill, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Paddy Bradley, Kill, Carrigart .

His remains are reposing at his home.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Enquiries to Joe Logue Funeral Director Kerrykeel.

John P Faulkner, Carrowkeel, Quigley's Point

The death has taken place at his home of John P Faulkner, Carrowkeel, Quigley's Point.

Funeral from his home on Wednesday, September 16 at 10.30am for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass in St. Columba's Church, Drung with burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.stclumbasdrung.net

In compliance with HSE & government guidelines wake and funeral is private to family.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to Chest, Heart & Stroke Unit L'kenny University hospital C/O any family member.

Mrs Evelyn Stuart, Mondooey, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mrs Evelyn Stuart, Mondooey, Manorcunningham.

Reposing at her late residence.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Funeral service in Ray Presbyterian Church at 2pm on Wednesday, September 16 with burial afterwards in the adjoining church yard.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Ray Presbyterian Church Hall C/O Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Richard Druce, Cashel, Creeslough

The death has taken place of Richard Druce, Cashel, Creeslough.

Service of Remembrance and Thanksgiving for the life of Richard Druce will take place in St Michael’s Church, Creeslough on Wednesday morning, September 16 at 11am.

Private cremation to follow.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and service are private to family and close friends only please.

Service can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Brendan Mitchell, Dundee, St Johnston

The death has occurred of Brendan Mitchell, Dundee, St Johnston.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday morning, September 16 at 10.30am going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 11am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Margaret Porter, 28 St Joseph's Park, Buncrana

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Margaret Porter, 28 St Joseph's Park, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 16 at 10.15am going to St Mary's Church, Cockhill for 11 o'clock Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only, please.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on webcam via Church services TV/ Cockhill and chose the mobile option

Joan McCrea, Billary, Pettigo

The death has taken place at Aras Mac Shuibhne, Mullinasole, Laghey of Joan McCrea, Billary, Pettigo.

Removal from her residence in Pettigo at 10.45am on Wednesday morning to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Pettigo for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions the house and funeral are restricted to family only.

Nancy Conaghan (née McFadden) of Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Nancy Conaghan (née McFadden) of Magheralosk, Gaoth Dobhair and Glasgow. Sadly missed by her daughter Anna, her nieces Noeleen (Sloithean), Annemarie, Jackie and Annabel, her nephew Georgie and all her extended family.

Her remains will be brought to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, Wednesday, September 16.

Funeral Mass will take place Thursday, September 17, in St. Mary's Church, Derrybeg, at 1pm followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral will be private to family and close friends only. Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page.

Gladys Kerr, née Maxwell formerly of Kiltoal Convoy

The death occurred on Saturday, August 22 in Airdrie, Scotland of Gladys Kerr, née Maxwell formerly of Kiltoal Convoy.

Wife of Vince, mother of Linda, Anne, Elaine and Angela, daughter of the Late Billy and Eliza Maxwell and sister of Frances, Jackie, Elma and Vivienne.

Gladys' funeral will take at 10am at St Serf's, Airdrie on Thursday, September 17 with Requiem Mass for by burial at Coltswood Cemetery Coatbridge fortified by the rights of the Holy Catholic Church.

