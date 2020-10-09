Great sadness across Donegal at death of well-known local radio presenter, Pio McCann

Contact
Former Highland Radio presenter, Pio McCann
News of the death of radio presenter Pio McCann is being met with much sadness across Donegal.
Highland radio announced the sad news that Pio had passed away. He died peacefully at his home today (Friday) surrounded by his family.
A great entertainer, Pio was not only a much-loved presenter, but was an accomplished musician with a great love of country music.
He was honoured in 2008 with the CMA International Broadcaster Award in Nashville. This is given to people outside the US in recognition of their contribution to the development of country music in their country.
Pio is survived by his wife Rae, their six children Nicholas, Connor, Alison, Diane, Coleen and Aaron and 11 grandchildren.
Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal.
