Funeral arrangements announced for Donegal man who died in China

The remains of Joe Kelly who died suddenly in Shenzan, China are being repatriated this weekend.

Mr Kelly passed away earlier this month in China.

Originally from Letterkenny, he was the son of Frank and Anne Kelly (Wolfe Tone Place).

He is sadly missed by his wife Una McDevitt (Derry), sons Aidan and Eunan, parents, brothers Michael (Boston), Francis (Belfast), Conal (Letterkenny), sisters Eileen (California) and Breid (Ramelton), nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and wider circle of family and friends.

Mr Kelly's remains will be arriving at the family home on Sunday afternoon.

Requiem Mass will take place in St Eunan's Cathedral on Monday at 11.00am followed by interment in Conwal Cemetery. It can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Family flowers only please.

On compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, Mass and burial will be private to family only please.