Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, Decemeber 15, 2020

Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, Decemeber 15, 2020

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Martin Flanagan, 12 Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballyshannon and Lifford

- Andrew Scanlon, Dreenan, Ballybofey

- Willie Mc Cafferty, formerly of Gortmacall, Milford and Terenure, Dublin

- Francis Joseph Gallagher, Meenlougher, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Hugh Byrne, Carrick

- Sadie Freeburn, Cashel, Rossnowlagh 

- Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady

- Very Rev Fr James Byrne, Curraghamone, Ballybofey and formerly of Australia

Martin Flanagan, 12 Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballyshannon and Lifford 

The death has taken place, at his home, of Martin Flanagan, 12 Lisnafin Park, Strabane and formerly of Ballyshannon and Lifford.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, December 17 at 9.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary`s Church, Melmount at 10am.

Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan.

In accordance with current restrictions the house, funeral and crematorium will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Webcam
http://www.melmountparish.com/webtv.html

Andrew Scanlon, Dreenan, Ballybofey

The death has taken place of Andrew Scanlon, Dreenan, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his home on Wednesday, December 16 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in St. Patricks Church Crossroads Killygordon.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on Wednesday at 11am on the St. Patrick's Church Crossroads Killygordon Facebook page at facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines the house, Funeral and Burial will be strictly private to family, only please.

Willie Mc Cafferty, formerly of Gortmacall, Milford and Terenure, Dublin

The peaceful death has taken place in Beaumont Hospital, Dublin of Willie Mc Cafferty, formerly of Gortmacall, Milford and Terenure, Dublin.

His remains will repose at his home in Gortmacall, Milford.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, December 17 at 1pm in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrenan with burial afterward in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on Kilmacrenan Parish Facebook page.

Family flowers only donations if desired to St Vincent De Paul Society.

Francis Joseph Gallagher, Meenlougher, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred  at Letterkenny University Hospital of Francis Joseph Gallagher, Meenlougher, Crossroads,Killygordon.

Beloved husband of Roisin, and much-loved father of Brid, (Carrowmore,Gleneely) Tony,daughter-in-law Brenda, grandson Cian, also cherished brother of the late Rosaleen, Paddy,Madeline and Annie Mai.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his wife, daughter, son, daughter-in-law ,grandson, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours  and friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, Decemeber 17 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St.Patrick’s Church, Crossroads, Killygordon,at 11am. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live on St. Patrick’s Church Crossroads, Killygordon, Facebook Page. In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the immediate family, only please.

Hugh Byrne, Carrick

The death has taken place of Hugh Byrne of Straleel, Carrick.  Removal from his home on Wednesday at 11.30 am for Funeral Mass in St Cartha’s Church, Kilcar, at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in Kilcar cemetery. Due to restrictions the house is private to family please. 

Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady

The death has occurred of Junior (Thomas) McKinney in Brooklyn, New York, USA and late of Meenaclady.

Husband of Molly and father of Thomas, Kieran and Nora. Funeral on Wednesday, December 16 at St Columba's Church, Brooklyn, New York at 10 Mass (3pm Irish time). 

