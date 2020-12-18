Contact
Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, December 18, 2020
The following deaths have taken place:
- Ann Diver, née Reid, Clardrumnagahan, Donegal town
- Susanna Doherty, Kirkstown, Letterkenny
- Laura McFadden, née Kelly, Killymasney, Newmills, Letterkenny
- Jimmy Boyle, Meenahalla, Glenties
- Patricia (Pat) Dorrian, Old Rectory, Fahan
- Pat Greene, Glasgow and Derrynamancher, Annagry
- Michelle Goode, née Friel, the Lagg, Milford
- Hayden Gallagher, Bundoran
- Michael Duffy, Glasgow and Malin
Ann Diver, née Reid, Clardrumnagahan, Donegal town
The death has occurred of Ann Diver, née Reid, Clardrumnagahan, Donegal town.
Her remains are reposing at her late residence from 9pm this evening, Friday.
Due to HSE guidelines on wake, funeral and house is private to family and friends, only.
Remains leaving her late residence at 9:30 on Sunday morning for 10am Mass with burial immediately afterwards in adjoining cemetery.
Susanna Doherty, Kirkstown, Letterkenny
The death has occurred at Áras Uí Dhomhnaill Nursing Home, Milford of Susanna Doherty, Kirkstown, Letterkenny.
Her remains are reposing at her late residence.
Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with interment afterwards to the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.
Due to government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to family only.
Enquiries to Con McDaid funeral director, Letterkenny.
Laura McFadden, née Kelly, Killymasney, Newmills, Letterkenny
The death has occurred at her late residence of Laura McFadden, née Kelly, Killymasney, Newmills, Letterkenny, F92 Y768.
Remains are reposing at her late residence.
Funeral Mass on Sunday at 2pm in St Columba’s Church, Glenswilly with interment afterwards to Kilpeak Cemetery.
In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake, funeral and burial are private to family and friends.
Enquiries to Con McDaid Funeral Director.
Jimmy Boyle, Meenahalla, Glenties
The death has taken place of Jimmy Boyle, Meenahalla, Glenties.
His remains will repose at his residence from 6pm this evening Friday, December 18.
Removal to St Conal’s Church, Glenties for 6pm on Saturday, December 19 to repose overnight.
Funeral mass in St Conal’s Church, Glenties on Sunday at 12:30pm with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.
Funeral Mass can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv
Patricia (Pat) Dorrian, Old Rectory, Fahan
The death has taken place at her home of Patricia (Pat) Dorrian, Old Rectory, Fahan.
Requiem Mass on Saturday, December 19 at 12 noon in St Mura's Church, Fahan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.
Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for family only.
Pat's Requiem Mass will be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the MOBILE option.
Pat Greene, Glasgow and Derrynamancher, Annagry
The death has occurred in Glasgow of Pat Greene, Glasgow and Derrynamancher, Annagry.
Funeral Mass on Sunday in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 12 noon and interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery for family and friends only.
The wake is strictly private to family only.
Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Annagry Parish Facebook page.
Michelle Goode, née Friel, the Lagg, Milford
The death has taken place of Michelle Goode, née Friel, the Lagg, Milford.
Remains will repose at her home.
Requiem Mass on Saturday at 12 noon in St Peter's Church, Milford.
Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.
In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral private to family only.
Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/milford
Hayden Gallagher, 13 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran
The sudden death has taken place of Hayden Gallagher, 13 Mountain View, West End, Bundoran.
Remains are reposing privately at home on Thursday for family and close friends.
Removal on Saturday at 9.40am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am. The Funeral Mass can be viewed live on magheneparish.ie.
Removal afterwards to Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Rd, Cavan for Cremation Service at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to Ozanam House Residential Home, Bundoran, c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors.
Due to current restrictions, the Funeral Mass is private to family and close friends only please.
Michael Duffy (Duey) late of Glasgow and formerly of Bunn, Glengad, Malin
The death has taken place in Glasgow of Michael Duffy (Duey) late of Glasgow and formerly of Bunn, Glengad, Malin.
His remains will arrive at the Muff Border on Friday at approximately 12 noon going to his home at Bunn.
Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St. Patrick's Church, Aughaclay, Malin with burial in the adjoining graveyard.
In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family only.
If you have a death notice you wish to have included on Donegal Live, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.